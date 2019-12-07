South Africa vs England: Fit-again pacer James Anderson included in visitors' 17-man Test squad
Anderson, England’s top test wicket-taker with 575, suffered a right calf tear in the opening Ashes test against Australia in August before being ruled out of the series
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs MDVW Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Nepal Women by 41 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 8 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 BHU Vs MDV Maldives beat Bhutan by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 84 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 9th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW vs SLW - Dec 8th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hyderabad encounter reprehensible, but reaction to it brings to fore collective collapse of faith in India’s criminal justice system
-
'India belongs to everybody': Rahul Gandhi says Congress will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, day after Union Cabinet okays legislation
-
Hyderabad encounter killing: Courts must decide if accused should hang, not the cops
-
Ashutosh Gowariker on choosing historical war film Panipat as his next directorial: Tragic stories also need to be told
-
Gunmen open fire at anti-govt demonstrators in Baghdad's Khilani Square; 15 including two policemen killed, 60 wounded
-
Onion prices will stay high for some time; restrain or abstain like Sheikh Hasina, Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Davis Cup 2019: Milestone men Sumit Nagal, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan reflect on straightforward Pakistan win
-
New database of pre-Independence Indian periodicals from 1857-1947 reflects a nation forging its identity
-
Let there be light: Chandannagar’s masters of illumination have brightened up festivals for years
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
London: England’s fit-again seamer James Anderson has been included in their 17-man Test squad for the four-match tour of South Africa starting on 26 December, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.
File image of James Anderson. Reuters
Anderson, England’s top Test wicket-taker with 575, suffered a right calf tear in the opening Ashes Test against Australia in August before being ruled out of the series.
The 37-year-old also missed England’s two-Test series in New Zealand, which they lost 1-0, and is building up his fitness in a specialist pace bowling camp in South Africa that began on 1 December.
Fellow pace bowler Mark Wood is back in the squad despite nursing a left knee injury while wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also returns. Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood was dropped.
"With James Anderson and Mark Wood returning to the squad, Saqib Mahmood is the unfortunate player to miss out," national selector Ed Smith said in a statement here
Wood is looking to play his first Test since the third match of the West Indies series at St. Lucia in February, when he took six wickets in the contest.
“It is not predicted that Mark will be available for... the earliest matches. However, he will travel with the team and continue rehab work with the medical staff on tour,” Smith said.
“There is no exact date given for his return, but the medical team is working towards him becoming fully available for selection during the tour. With that in mind, and given the extended period that James and Mark have had on the sidelines due to injury, it was sensible to have a 17-man squad.”
Moeen Ali was not picked after the all-rounder said in September he would take a break from Test cricket having lost out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.
The four-match series will mark England’s first away games in the ICC World Test Championship.
Squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 07, 2019 20:27:18 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Joe Root says tough experience for bowlers in series defeat will hold them in good stead for tour of South Africa
New Zealand vs England: Jofra Archer 'disgusted' by racial abuse directed at him during final day of first Test; NZC tenders apology
New Zealand vs England: Supposedly 'meaningless' series threw up some interesting questions and equally intriguing answers