South Africa vs England: First ODI postponed after player from Proteas' squad tests positive for COVID-19

Cape Town: The first one-day international between South Africa and England was postponed on Friday after another player tested positive for the coronavirus in the host teams' secure bio-bubble.
The game, the first of three ODIs, was postponed to Sunday, the two cricket federations said.
Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said the decision was made “in the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match.”
The CEOs of both boards, Kugandrie Govender of CSA and Tom Harrison of the ECB, agreed to the postponement.
The player, who was not named, is the third South African player to test positive during the England tour, which began in mid-November. One player tested positive for the virus before the teams went into the bubble at a Cape town hotel, while a second tested positive in the bubble and before the recent Twenty20 series. England won that series 3-0.
The re-scheduled ODI series will mean that the teams play back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday. England's tour finishes with the third ODI on Wednesday. The opening game will now be at Boland Park in the nearby city of Paarl, while Cape Town will host the last two ODIs.
