South Africa vs England: Dom Sibley expected to train with squad ahead of second Test as illness outbreak eases
The England team say Sibley is feeling better and is expected to train with the team on Wednesday ahead of the start of the second Test in Cape Town on Friday.
Cape Town: Opening batsman Dom Sibley is likely to be available for the second cricket Test after he became the latest England player to fall ill on the tour of South Africa.
The England team say Sibley is feeling better and is expected to train with the team on Wednesday ahead of the start of the second Test in Cape Town on Friday.
Dominic Sibley scored 9 and 23 while batting at the top of the order in the first Test at Centurion. AP
England lost the first Test of the four-match series by 107 runs and the team was hampered by a flu-like illness that's spread through the squad. At least 11 players have fallen ill at some point on the tour, as well as six members of the support staff.
Captain Joe Root, vice captain Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Joe Denly all played in the first Test but were ill before or during the match.
Batsman Ollie Pope was ruled out of the game and Chris Woakes, Jack Leach and Mark Wood were also sick.
Many of the players had to be put in quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread of the illness. Root and Buttler were quarantined at the SuperSport Park stadium for a period of time during the third day of the first Test in Centurion.
England say there has been progress with the treatment of players and there were no new outbreaks on Tuesday.
Updated Date:
Dec 31, 2019 16:32:29 IST
