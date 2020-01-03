South Africa vs England: Cricket's favourite warm-up routine of kickabout claims another victim in Rory Burns
Just 24 hours after England's Ollie Pope took exception to a crunching tackle in warm-up football, Rory Burns hurt his ligaments trying to kick the ball away as Joe Root bore down on him.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Watch: In aftermath of police action during anti-CAA protests in Bihar's Aurangabad, video proof emerges of cops wrecking vehicles, barging into homes
-
On Day 1 as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat moves towards setting up of joint Air Defence Command, but integration of forces a key challenge
-
JD(U) seeks to establish upper hand in Bihar NDA alliance after BJP's Assembly poll losses, pushback over CAA and NRC
-
Iran's Gen Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike in Baghdad; Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing after attack on embassy
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
New memoir of Balraj Sahni by his son is heartfelt — and revealing of contradictions in actor's well-intentioned life
-
Cats music review: Tom Hooper deserves revocation of past Oscar for this meow-sical cat-astrophe
-
ISL 2019-20: With momentum on their side, FC Goa look to turn tables on Bengaluru FC in clash of titans
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cape Town: In an age of sport science, expert physical conditioning and meticulous planning, watching Test cricketers clumsily kick a football around as they warm up defies belief.
Not only because they look as if they are going hurt themselves, but because that is often what happens as their child-like enthusiasm for a kick-about clashes with the tenets of professional sport.
Rory Burns in action for England against South Africa. AP
The latest casualty is Rory Burns, England’s opening batsman who top scored in the first Test against South Africa but who will now return home with a serious ankle injury, missing out on the rest of the four-match series.
He hurt ligaments on Thursday trying to kick the ball away as his captain Joe Root bore down on him.
It came only 24 hours after Ollie Pope had taken angry exception to a crunching tackle from teammate Matt Parkinson that in a real game of football might have earned the leg spinner a red card.
“If you look at what football does, the benefits from a psychological and fun point of view are outstripped by the dangers from it, but we will discuss that. I am not coming in with an iron rod right now,” said Ashley Giles — a year ago when he was appointed the new England director of cricket.
But England have now added yet another name to a growing list of football casualties.
Just over a year ago, Jonny Bairstow lost his place as wicketkeeper on a tour of Sri Lanka after damaging ankle ligaments in a kick-about.
A decade ago, then England coach Andy Flower banned the warm-up football routine after Joe Denly damaged a knee because of an unwieldy tackle before a one-day international match against Australia at The Oval.
Like Bairstow, Denly is on tour in South Africa and might have offered some caution, as might have James Anderson, who turned his ankle playing football on tour in New Zealand in 2008.
Opponents South African can relate. Ace bowler Vernon Philander was out for eight months after he damaged his ankle in a pre-match kick-about in India.
But South Africa also still continue to play an awkward version of a rondo, where a few players in the middle of a circle of others try to intercept a football being passed between the players on the outer ring.
Australia’s culture is reflected in their choice of touch rugby rather than football to get the blood flowing.
But this proved even costlier. In was during such a game that Glenn McGrath stood on a stray cricket ball left on the outfield at Edgbaston and ripped the ligaments in his right ankle, changing the course of the Ashes in 2005.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 03, 2020 14:55:48 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Cape Town
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Centurion, Full cricket score: Rabada stars in Proteas' big win
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Proteas reach 277/9 at close of play