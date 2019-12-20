South Africa vs England: Craig Overton, Dominic Bess added to visitors' squad as cover after flu-like symptoms hit camp
Bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach are among a host of squad members hit by ‘flu-like’ symptoms sweeping through the England camp.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Odisha beat Services by an innings and 31 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Jammu and Kashmir beat Maharashtra by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 26 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Firing reported in UP's Bulandshahr; police personnel, protesters 'grievously' injured, says report
-
Dabangg 3 movie review: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey is no longer charming or funny - R.I.P. please, Robinhood?
-
A policeman, an inmate and prison-made technology: Rethinking how convicts can spend time in jail
-
Smriti Irani criticises Mamata Banerjee over demand for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC, says remark ‘insult to Indian Parliament’
-
Stressed MSMEs will not be declared NPAs, they can approach PSBs to sort out finances: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Pakistan Bar Council slams Army for criticising judgment of special court against Pervez Musharraf in treason case
-
Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards after finishing season as top-ranked players
-
Post of Chief of Defence Staff comes at a time of flux in military-civil relations, challenge will be identifying and plugging defence loopholes
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Johannesburg: England added two bowlers to their squad on Friday after illness struck the camp less than a week before the first Test against hosts South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.
File image of Craig Overton. Image courtesy: Twitter @englandcricket
Seamer Craig Overton and off-spinner Dominic Bess will join the squad as cover ahead of the start of the four-Test series, which begins on Boxing Day in Pretoria.
Bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach are among a host of squad members hit by ‘flu-like’ symptoms sweeping through the England camp.
Batsmen Joe Denly and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson were also suffering, officials said.
Bess, 22, played two Tests against Pakistan in 2018 while 25-year-old Overton won the last of four caps in the Ashes in September. The Somerset duo are due to arrive in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The raft of sick players saw England request a downgrading of their three-match warm-up game against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, which began on Friday with England winning the toss and electing to bat.
The downgrading of the game offers the chance for the sick trio to still get in some bowling practice over the weekend before the start of the first Test at Centurion next Thursday.
It is the last chance for the likes of Archer and Broad, expected to start the first Test, to bowl after they missed a two-day warm-up game that ended on Wednesday.
“ECB would like to take this opportunity to thank CSA (Cricket South Africa) for their flexibility on this situation and to emphasise that under normal circumstances we would have wanted to play the match first-class, but illness in the camp has made this very problematic,” the ECB said in a statement.
England have had little time to rest after spending seven days at home following a recent two-Test series in New Zealand.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 15:14:45 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood rested for three-match ODI series
South Africa vs England: Fit-again pacer James Anderson included in visitors' 17-man Test squad
South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes says he will be fit to bowl in Test series vs Proteas