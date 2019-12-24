First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Dec 26, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Chris Woakes latest victim of flu bug as visitors worry over fitness of key players ahead of first Test

Chris Woakes is the latest concern for England ahead of the first Test against South Africa as the tourists battle with a flu bug, captain Joe Root said on Tuesday.

Reuters, Dec 24, 2019 23:10:23 IST

Pretoria: Chris Woakes is the latest concern for England ahead of the first Test against South Africa as the tourists battle with a flu bug, captain Joe Root said on Tuesday.

Woakes missed practice on Tuesday after falling victim to the bug that has swept through the tourists’ camp since they arrived in South Africa 10 days ago.

South Africa vs England: Chris Woakes latest victim of flu bug as visitors worry over fitness of key players ahead of first Test

File image of Chris Woakes. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Ben Stokes’ availability was also unclear after his father was taken to hospital in Johannesburg after falling ill with Stokes foregoing Tuesday’s workout to be at his bedside.

Ged Stokes was described as being in a “critical condition” in a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“It puts things in perspective. We’re here to play good, hard cricket but it’s important as a squad that we want Ben and his family to have all the support they can get,” Root told reporters.

“I want to stress the importance of respecting his privacy. What’s most important is we support him and his family. It’s crucial that comes first.”

Root said Jofra Archer and Stuart Board were improving after they were laid low by flu but that they were still being monitored before a final team selection for the first Test was made.

“It’s been quite frustrating in many ways but we have to handle it and get on with it and make sure that the guys selected are ready to go and in a good place to hopefully win this first game,” said Root.

The first Test begins on Boxing Day at Centurion and is followed by three more next month.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 23:10:23 IST

Tags : Chris Woakes, Cricket, England, Joe Root, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2019, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all