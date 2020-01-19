First Cricket
South Africa vs England: Brett Lee slams ICC for 'ridiculous' one-Test ban on Kagiso Rabada for aggressive celebration

Rabada was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, Jan 19, 2020 18:57:44 IST

Melbourne: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has termed ICC's decision to ban South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada for one Test for his aggressive celebration against England in Port Elizabeth as "ridiculous".

Rabada was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. As it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of next week's fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Slamming the ICC for the decision, Lee tweeted, "I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous."

"I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don't agree @ICC," said the 43-year-old who took 310 Test wickets from 76 matches between 1999 to 2008.

Lee joined former England captains Michael Vaughan and Naseer Hussain in criticising the ICC for the decision.

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had, however, criticised Rabada for his aggressive celebration.

Jan 19, 2020

