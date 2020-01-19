South Africa vs England: Brett Lee slams ICC for 'ridiculous' one-Test ban on Kagiso Rabada for aggressive celebration
Rabada was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at Port Elizabeth on Thursday.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs TRI Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 20th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs DEL - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs VID - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs RAJ - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 3rd ODI at Bengaluru: Rohit brings up 44th ODI fifty shortly after Rahul's exit
-
Sarnami: An Indian language born in South America, on the verge of becoming an endangered tongue
-
At Hubballi rally, Amit Shah slams Congress for opposing CAA, says '70 percent refugees are Dalits'; blames party, allies for instigating riots
-
From Greta Gerwig to Jordan Peele and Alice Rohrwacher: 10 filmmakers to watch out for in 2020s
-
Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad among 36 Union ministers to visit J&K to raise awareness on benefits of scrapping Article 370
-
'Morbidly obese' Islamic State mufti 'Jabba the Jihadi', who endorsed rape, ethnic cleansing, taken to prison in truck after Iraqi forces captured him
-
RIL consolidated profit surges 13.5% to record Rs 11,640 cr in Q3 on strong growth in telecom, retail verticals
-
India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2020, LIVE SCORE, Hockey Match: It's 3-3 after full-time, shootout to decide winners
-
In India's Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres, holistic care for mother and child combats malnutrition
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has termed ICC's decision to ban South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada for one Test for his aggressive celebration against England in Port Elizabeth as "ridiculous".
Rabada was banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at Port Elizabeth on Thursday.
He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. As it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of next week's fourth Test in Johannesburg.
Slamming the ICC for the decision, Lee tweeted, "I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous."
"I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don't agree @ICC," said the 43-year-old who took 310 Test wickets from 76 matches between 1999 to 2008.
Lee joined former England captains Michael Vaughan and Naseer Hussain in criticising the ICC for the decision.
West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had, however, criticised Rabada for his aggressive celebration.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 19, 2020 18:57:44 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada handed one-Test ban for animated celebration after dismissing Joe Root on Day 1
South Africa vs England: Former England players condemn suspension of Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada from fourth Test
South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes stitches 76-run partnership with Ollie Pope to help visitors post 224/4 on Day 1 of third Test