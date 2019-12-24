South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes to miss visitors' training session after father Gerard falls critically ill
England cricketer Ben Stokes' father, Ged, is in "a critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital, and is at his bedside.
Johannesburg: England cricketer Ben Stokes' father, Ged, is in "a critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital, and is at his bedside.
The former rugby league international was taken in with a "serious illness" on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.
File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters
Ben Stokes was due to join his teammates in a Christmas Eve training session in Centurion, 45 minutes north of Johannesburg, but was instead with his family.
An ECB statement read: "Ben Stokes' father, Ged, was admitted to hospital on Monday in Johannesburg after suffering a serious illness. He remains in a critical condition.
"The allrounder will not be at England's training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father's bedside. The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time."
Stokes senior, 64, played one rugby league Test for New Zealand in 1982 and first moved to England as a player with Workington Town.
Ged, whose full name is Gerard, lives just outside Christchurch, New Zealand with Stokes' mother, Deb.
The first Test between England and South Africa is scheduled to start on Thursday.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 15:25:04 IST
