First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Dec 09, 2019
SCO vs USA
USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | 3rd Place Play-off Dec 09, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
WI in IND Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Trans-Tasman Trophy Dec 12, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes says he will be fit to bowl in Test series vs Proteas

Stokes said that he had had scans done on his troublesome left knee but nothing showed up which was good news for the England all-rounder

Reuters, Dec 11, 2019 12:57:32 IST

All-rounder Ben Stokes is confident he will be fit to bowl in England’s upcoming five-test series in South Africa after undergoing scans on his troublesome left knee.

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes says he will be fit to bowl in Test series vs Proteas

File image of England's Ben Stokes. AP

Stokes felt pain during the opening day of the second test against New Zealand and did not bowl again that day, though he did return later in the match to bowl a further 25 overs.

“I got some scans when we got back in England and there’s nothing really showing up on the MRI scans, which is good news,” the 28-year-old told British radio station TalkSport.

“I just need to toughen up I guess but it’s alright and it’s just treatment now. I will be fine to bowl.”

Stokes had surgery to repair torn cartilage in the same knee in 2016. The first test of the series begins at Centurion on 26 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 12:57:32 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket, England, New Zealand, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2019, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all