First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
SL in ZIM Jan 27, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes fined 15 percent of his match fee, given one demerit point for abusing spectator in Johannesburg Test

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined and given a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday after a foul-mouthed row with a spectator on Friday in the Test against South Africa.

Reuters, Jan 25, 2020 21:30:42 IST

Johannesburg: England all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined and given a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday after a foul-mouthed row with a spectator on Friday in the Test against South Africa.

Stokes was shown on television exchanging insults with a spectator as he walked off the field after being caught cheaply for two runs in England’s first innings on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Wanderers, known as ‘The Bullring’ for its often hostile atmosphere.

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes fined 15 percent of his match fee, given one demerit point for abusing spectator in Johannesburg Test

Ben Stokes was involved in a foul-mouthed exchanged with a spectator at the Wanderers after his dismissal in the first innings on Day 1. AP

He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and given a demerit point after being charged by the ICC with a level one offence of “use of an audible obscenity”.

Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, the ICC said.

He apologised several hours after the incident, while Ashley Giles, Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket said other England personnel had been abused and issued a strong condemnation.

“I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way,” said Stokes.

“As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd.

“I admit that my reaction was unprofessional and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world.

“Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win,” he added.

Giles said Stokes was not the only one to suffer abuse and made a request for the stadium to beef up security around the England team.

“In addition to this incident, members of our support staff were subjected to personal abuse during and after the day’s play,” he said.

“We have requested to the venue to ensure that security and stewarding are enhanced for the remainder of the match so that players and staff members can go about their duties without provocation,” Giles added.

Stokes is the latest in a long list of players to have spats with spectators at The Wanderers, where there is a long walk from the dressing rooms to the pitch, alongside a grassy bank often filled with boozy spectators.

Television pictures did not show Stokes being insulted but did show him swearing in response to obvious provocation.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 21:30:42 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Ben Stokes Controversy, Cricket, England, ICC, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2019, Sports, Test Cricket, The Wanderers

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all