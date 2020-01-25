First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes apologises after a foul-mouthed altercation with spectator, watch video

England all-rounder Ben Stokes apologised for a foul-mouthed row with a spectator after his dismissal in Friday’s Test against South Africa at The Wanderers as he faces possible sanctions while England asked for extra security for players and staff.

Reuters, Jan 25, 2020 08:50:15 IST

England all-rounder Ben Stokes apologised for a foul-mouthed row with a spectator after his dismissal in Friday’s Test against South Africa at The Wanderers as he faces possible sanctions while England asked for extra security for players and staff.

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes apologises after a foul-mouthed altercation with spectator, watch video

Ben Stokes leaves the field after being dismissed in the fourth Test. AP

Stokes was shown on television exchanging insults with a middle aged man as he walked off the field after being caught cheaply for two runs in England’s first innings on the opening day of the fourth Test at the Johannesburg venue, known as ‘the bullring’ for its often hostile atmosphere.

In a statement Stokes said he was sorry, while Ashley Giles Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, added other England personnel had been abused and issued a strong condemnation.

Giles has made a request for the stadium to beef up security around the England team.

“I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way,” said Stokes.

“As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd.

“I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world.

“Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win,” he added.

PERSONAL ABUSE

Giles stressed that Stokes was not the only one to suffer abuse.

“In addition to this incident, members of our support staff were subjected to personal abuse during and after the day’s play,” he said.

“We have requested to the venue to ensure that security and stewarding are enhanced for the remainder of the match so that players and staff members can go about their duties without provocation,” Giles added.

The 28-year-old Stokes faces being charged by the International Cricket Council with a level one offence of “use of an audible obscenity” and a possible fine and demerit point if the match referee decides to charge him.

There was no immediate confirmation of any charge after England reached 192 for four when bad light stopped play.

Stokes is the latest in a long list of players to have spats with spectators at The Wanderers, where there is a long walk from the dressing rooms to the pitch, alongside a grassy bank often filled with boozy spectators.

Television pictures did not show Stokes being insulted but did show him swearing in response to obvious provocation.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 08:50:15 IST

Tags : Ashley Giles, Ben Stokes, England Cricket Team, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2019-20, South Africa Vs England 4th Test

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all