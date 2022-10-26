South Africa will lock horns with Bangladesh in match number 22 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. Notably, Bangladesh registered a scrappy nine runs win against Netherlands, while South Africa’s clash against Zimbabwe was spoiled by rain as both the teams had to settle for a point each.

The game will be played at the batting-friendly surface of the Sydney Cricket Ground, hence batters will have a crucial role to play.

South Africa and Bangladesh have met a total of 7 times in T20Is so far, and the Proteas came out victorious on all 7 occasions.

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match details:

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

Where is South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at SCG in Sydney.

What time will South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 8:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 8 AM

When can I watch South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed