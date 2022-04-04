South Africa vs Bangladesh: Played a lot of loose shots, says Mominul Haque after thumping defeat to Proteas in 1st Test

After facing a massive 220-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series here at Kingsmead on Monday, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said that the next match will be a great opportunity for new players to show their talent.

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 53 runs in the second innings, their second-lowest total in Test history. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj finished with figures of 7/32 in 10 overs. Simon Harmer picked up the other three wickets as the Proteas registered a comprehensive win.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taskin Ahmed were the only two batters who reached double digits for Bangladesh in their second innings.

"We tried to play according to the merit of the ball. We wanted to play till the final session. Unfortunately, we lost three wickets last night, that was crucial. We are used to playing spin. We also know that Durban spins from the 3rd-4th day, we didn't capitalise well with the bat. We played a lot of loose shots. First innings, we did well. The bowlers bowled really well in both innings," said Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque in a post-match presentation.

"In the last couple of Test matches, our pace bowling department has been doing well ... in NZ and also in the ODI series here. We conceded 50-60 runs extra in the second innings. We have one more match, we have to come back strongly. We'll try to capitalise on our opportunities. It'll be a good opportunity for the new guys to show their talent," he added.

The two teams will next clash in Port Elizebeth in the second and final Test, starting on Thursday. Brief score: South Africa 367/10 & 204/10 (Dean Elgar 64, Ryan Rickelton 39*; Ebadot Hossain 3/40) vs Bangladesh 298/10 & 53/10 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 26, Taskin Ahmed 14; Keshav Maharaj 7/32).

