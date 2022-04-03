Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • South Africa vs Bangladesh: Pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam ruled out of second Test

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam ruled out of second Test

  • April 3rd, 2022
Dhaka: Bangladesh pace bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha, selectors said on Sunday.

Taskin has a problem with his shoulder and will be given time to recover, while Shoriful had been diagnosed with a left ankle ligament injury and missed the first Test in Durban.

Taskin Ahmed. AP

"Taskin had complained of right shoulder pain and difficulty of movement during the second day's play in the first Test," said physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam in a Bangladesh Cricket Board statement, adding that recovery would take around three weeks.

Shoriful had "started his rehab and is likely to resume training towards the end of this month," Bayjedul said.
Both will leave South Africa for home on Tuesday, the BCB said.

The team is already missing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who returned home after their 2-1 ODI series win.

Bangladesh bowled out South Africa for 204 runs in the second innings of the Test on Sunday, setting a 274-run target.

They are yet to win or draw a Test against the Proteas.

