South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Preview: Bangladesh were edged out by West Indies by three runs in a last-ball thriller in their previous match as the Windies kept their hopes of retaining the Twenty20 World Cup title alive with their first win.

Bangladesh needed 13 off the 20th over bowled by Andre Russell but fell just short on 139 for five in Sharjah to lose their third straight Super 12 match, all but ending their chances of making the semi-finals.

Dwayne Bravo had struck a huge blow when he took the wicket of Bangladesh's top scorer Liton Das, who was on 44, with the final ball of the 19th over.

Liton and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah took it almost down to the wire before the former departed and then Russell held his nerve in the final over to give the West Indies a crucial win.

Bangladesh, who made the Super 12s after getting through the qualifying stage, had already lost their opening two group games Sri Lanka and England but had loud and cheering fans backing them at the venue.

"Definitely we'll play for our pride," said Mahmudullah ahead of the last two group games.

Meanwhile, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada combined to propel South Africa to a thrilling victory as they edged Sri Lanka by four wickets despite a hat-trick by Wanindu Hasaranga in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

With South Africa needing 15 off the final over bowled by Lahiru Kumara, Miller smashed two sixes and Rabada struck the winning boundary as South Africa reached their target of 143 with one ball to spare in Sharjah.

Miller finished with 23 off 13 balls while Rabada made 13 off seven to carry their team home after Hasaranga took the third hat-trick in tournament history.