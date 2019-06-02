First Cricket
South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Shakib removes Markram to break partnership

Date: Sunday, 02 June, 2019 20:41 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

330/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.6
Fours
37
Sixes
3
Extras
21
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mahmudullah not out 46 33 3 1
Mehedi Hasan not out 5 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lungi Ngidi 4 0 34 0
Kagiso Rabada 10 0 57 0
115/2
Overs
21.4
R/R
5.37
Fours
12
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Faf du Plessis (C) Batting 38 35 4 0
David Miller Batting 4 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 4 0 21 0
Mehedi Hasan 5 0 21 0

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • After 21 overs,South Africa 113/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 37 , David Miller 3)

    Not good sign for Bangladesh as Mehidy while fielding has hurt his knee in the last over. He has gone back to dressing room to get some treatment. Mosaddek meanwhile gave away 5 byes in the over but made a good comeback. Eight runs off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,South Africa 105/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 36 , David Miller 1)

    That is the ball we talked about a few overs before. Pitches around the off stump line and comes into the right-handed batsman sharply. Faf, on the earlier occasion, played it well, Markram on this occasion was done in by this mastery by Shakib. 250 wickets in ODIs for the Bangladesh all-rounder. The Asian team back on top. Miller joins Faf in the middle.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! 250th ODI wicket for Shakib. World No 1 all-rounder for a reason. Ball lands on the shiny side, outside the off stump, pushes Markram on the back foot and comes in at more speed than expected by the batsman, cleans him up. Five short of fifty, Markram falls. Markram b Shakib 45(56)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,South Africa 100/1 ( Aiden Markram 44 , Faf du Plessis (C) 33)

    More spin from Bangladesh as pacers were leaking runs, Mosaddek Hossain, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Does a good job. Just 3 off the over. 100 has come up for Proteas. One landmark unlocked. Another 231 runs to be achieved. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Maybe Markram knows it's in his own best interests not to go anywhere near the dressingroom for as long as he can manage. So better he keep playing properly. As for du Plessis, no captain has a better understanding of leading by example. South Africa still have a lot to do, but if this keeps up for, say, a century stand they will give themselves a fair chance of doing it. So far, Bangladesh's bowling hasn't given them cause to doubt that victory remains possible. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,South Africa 97/1 ( Aiden Markram 42 , Faf du Plessis (C) 32)

    Mohammad Saifuddin back into the attack. Faf looking better as every over passes by. Markram into his 40s. The pair was slow at the start and now against the pacers, looking comfortable. Time to bring in more spinners, Bangladesh to curtail the run-scoring.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a shot! Short and wide, Faf on back foot, waits for the ball and punches is through the covers. Crunching sound off the bat

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,South Africa 89/1 ( Aiden Markram 40 , Faf du Plessis (C) 26)

    Shakib continues. He is getting through his overs quickly and cheaply here. When he bowls, cricket appears simple. Just keep it tight and don't give room to the batsman and everything will take care of itself. Just 4 runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,South Africa 85/1 ( Aiden Markram 38 , Faf du Plessis (C) 24)

    Mortaza continues. This is the over that makes South African fans interested in the chase. Two back-to-back boundaries. Faf hit both, on the off side. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short and wide, bad ball, Faf was on back foot and cut it away for four runs. Two boundaries in two balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wow, great shot, Faf. Half-volley and Faf was up to the task, was slower in length as well, Faf played through the line, superb placement, gets four on the off side. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,South Africa 75/1 ( Aiden Markram 37 , Faf du Plessis (C) 15)

    Shakib continues. The third ball of the over caught Faf's attention and ours too. Pitched outside the off stump line and came in to him. He did not expect that but was ready with his defence. Still not in hurry the two batsmen. Five singles run in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,South Africa 70/1 ( Aiden Markram 35 , Faf du Plessis (C) 12)

    Mortaza continues. Finally, a boundary has been hit and Proteas announcing they still want to chase it down but that hit was not far away from the two hands of the short mid-wicket fielder. Nine runs in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Here is the boundary which breaks the shackles, ends the dry run. Slightly short, Faf heaves it, the ball flew over the short mid-wicket fielder for four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,South Africa 61/1 ( Aiden Markram 33 , Faf du Plessis (C) 5)

    Shakib continues. South African fans would be hoping there is a plan in place here. Faf and Markram happy to deal in singles. Required run-rate is 7.30 now. Just 4 came off this over, all singles.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Faf du Plessis' batting average of 63.75 against Bangladesh in ODIs is his highest against any opposition.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,South Africa 57/1 ( Aiden Markram 31 , Faf du Plessis (C) 3)

    Captain brings himself into the attack. Mashrafe Mortaza is on now. LIke Shakib, nothing too fancy about him as well. Keeps it simple, runs in and bowls tight line and length. Proteas still happy to deal in singles

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Yes. No. Wait. Oh. Dear. There's de Kock's day of unhappiness captured in an instant. If you listen carefully you might be able to hear all sorts of things being broken in the dressing room. Had Markram kept coming, he would probably have made his ground. The worst that could have happened was that he would have been run out. The way he's been playing, that would have been no great loss to South Africa's cause. Instead, Bangladesh have been given the most valuable of South Africa's wickets on a plate.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,South Africa 52/1 ( Aiden Markram 28 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1)

    Shakib Al Hasan, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack. He will be very important for Bangladesh. He is the bowler who bowls dots after dots and creates pressure on the chasing team. He has started on a good note. Just 1 single. Five dots. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,South Africa 51/1 ( Aiden Markram 27 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1)

    The run-out sums up South Africa's day in the field today. No communication between QDK and Markram or to say bad communication leading to the Southpaw's dismissal. Faf joins Markram in the middle now. Fifty is up for Proteas. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Quinton de Kock getting dismissed runout in ODIs:

    v India, Rajkot, 2015

    v Pakistan, Centurion, 2019

    v Bangladesh, The Oval, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bizarre, just bizarre. World Cups and bizarre mix-ups between South Africans. Hasan bowls a simple off-spinner, de Kock nicks it to Rahim behind the stumps, he drops it, the ball goes to the short fine leg region, QDK thinks of a single, Markram says yes and then no, by then de Kock was half-way on the pitch, by the time he returned, Rahim had collected the ball and flicked the stumps with a superb throw. NEVER RUN ON A MISFIELD, THEY SAID. de Kock run out (Rahim) 23(32) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,South Africa 48/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 23 , Aiden Markram 25)

    Mohammad Saifuddin, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Got hit for a boundary on the second ball. There was no pace on the ball, Markram used it to his advantage and slammed it for a boundary through the cover region. Saifuddin got protection straightaway with a sweeper cover. QDK got his share of luck as well. The leading edge off his bat travelled safely to the ropes.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Oooh and Ahhs as de Kock comes down the track, checks his shot, ball takes the leading edge and flies over the point fielder for four runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin comes into the attack, short and wide, Markram was already on front foot, punched it from that position, found the gap in the off side. Four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,South Africa 39/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 19 , Aiden Markram 20)

    Mehidy continues. He continues to flight as well. De Kock managed to hit some lovely off drives but it did not do much damage to Bangladesh. SA need boundaries now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,South Africa 35/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 17 , Aiden Markram 18)

    Well, Proteas openers are under pressure here and it can be seen in the way Markram ran that risky single on the third ball. Had Mahmudullah hit the stumps from mid-off, Markram would be walking back. Another chance created as Markram edge one to the vacant slip region. Got a boundary. Is the luck in SA's favour now? They do need a bit after an ordinary outing in the first 50 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! WHERE IS THE FIRST SLIP? Edge off Markram's bat created by Mustafizur, the ball flies through the first slip cordon, which was vacant for four.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Not exactly an emphatic start to South Africa’s reply. But, after most them threw their wickets away against England, you can’t expect fireworks. Thing is, South Africa need 20 more runs than they did on Thursday. They also need two more runs than any side have yet scored to win a World Cup game. De Kock’s body language for much of Bangladesh’s innings left no doubt about his frustration. Can he translate those feelings into runs?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,South Africa 28/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 15 , Aiden Markram 13)

    Mehidy continues. De Kock in constant search of the boundary. In that process, played five dots and then took a single. Just 1 from the over. De Kock needs to realise that he can't play so many dots in this chase. Better to rotate strike if the boundaries are hard to come by.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,South Africa 27/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 14 , Aiden Markram 13)

    Mustafizur continues and faltered in length a bit, hit for four. Then Markram showed his class with that wristy flick off the back foot to fetch another four runs. South Africa openers looking better now

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This is more beautiful, ball rising up, and Markram stands and delivers, using the wrist to guide it to wide long-on boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Touch short from Mustafizur, Markram made some room and smashed it through the covers, piercing the field to fetch four runs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Quinton de Kock's current batting average of 69.00 against Bangladesh in ODIs - his highest against any opposition. He has scored fifty-plus runs in six out of nine ODI innings this year prior to this match.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The average opening stand for South Africa in ODIs in the last two years:

    1st innings : 47.60

    2nd innings : 51.66 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,South Africa 19/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 14 , Aiden Markram 5)

    Mehidy continues from the other end. Room provided to de Kock and he will hit you throughout the day. Has to stick to the plan and bowl as per the field. Was a good comeback after that boundary. Bangladesh will have to be at their toes in this defence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor bowling, width givesn to de Kock, he went on back foot and cut it beautifully between the point and short third man fielder for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,South Africa 15/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 10 , Aiden Markram 5)

    This is a disciplined Mustafizur, who was once just a mystery to solve and now a better fast bowler, who thinks beyond his slower balls. Not giving any width to the batsmen here. Just 2 off the over. Slow start for Proteas.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,South Africa 13/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 10 , Aiden Markram 3)

    Spin from the other end. The off-spinner is a  good choice as both Markram and QDK are nervous starters against off spin. Flight almost trapped QDK but there was no slip and the ball raced away for a boundary. One boundary and a couple of singles in the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely flight from Mehidy Hasan, asks QDK to come forward and drive, he did, the ball took the outside edge and to the bad luck of the bowler, raced away for a boundary to third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 4 , Aiden Markram 0)

    Mustafizur Rahman opens the bowling for Bangladesh. First ball angled into Quinton de Kock (QDK) and he defends it with the full face of the bat, hits the inside edge and bounces just around the off stump. He cautiously covers his stumps. Four dot balls, then QDK collects a boundary in the off side and that's that from this first over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Four dot balls and then de Kock came forward punched the ball through the covers for a boundary. Proteas and QDK start off with a four. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did you know?

    The last time when South Africa won an ODI match chasing a target of 300-plus runs was against Australia at Durban in 2016. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest totals for Bangladesh in ODIs:

    330/6 v SA, The Oval, 2019*
    329/6 v Pak, Dhaka, 2015
    326/3 v Pak, Dhaka, 2014

    Full Scorecard

  • We start with the chase. 331 to get. The score revolves around their minds - Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram's as they approach the crease to bat. The South African openers have to take the Proteas off to a blistering start. Mustafizur Rahman, left arm medium, has the ball in hand.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The highest target successfully chased in an ICC World Cup match is 328 by Ireland against England at Bangalore in 2011. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    And that, folks, is Bangladesh’s highest total. Ever. Against anyone. Anywhere. In any competition. Incredible. Amazing. And we thought England had a proper line-up. A lone Saffer supporter in a nearby section of the stands has, apparently, taken exception to what he considers the Bangladeshi fans’ overly vociferous support. A Bangla uncle has told him, in no uncertain terms, to go away. Damn straight. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest totals for Bangaldesh in ODI WCs:

    330/6 v South Africa, The Oval, 2019*
    322/4 v Scotland, Nelson, 2015
    288/7 v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2015

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,Bangladesh 330/6 ( Mahmudullah 46 , Mehedi Hasan 5)

    14 runs off the last over from Rabada. Mahmudullah got a six. Mehidy Hasan added a four and Bangladesh now have reached their highest ODI score.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rabada bowled that one back of length and it was slapped through sweeper cover by Mehidy Hasan for another boundary

    Full Scorecard
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 5 South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Not good sign for Bangladesh as Mehidy while fielding has hurt his knee in the last over. He has gone back to dressing room get some treatment. Mosaddek meanwhile gave away 5 byes in the over but made a good comeback. Eight runs off it.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval in London

Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his team were comprehensively outplayed by England in their Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday but found plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the tournament.

South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Shakib removes Markram to break partnership

File picture of Faf du Plessis and Mashrafe Mortaza

Hosts England made 311 for eight after being sent into bat by Du Plessis before bowling out the South Africans for 207 to start their campaign with an emphatic 104-run victory at The Oval.

“Today England were better in all three facets of the game. But it’s a league comp, as disappointed as we were with our performance you have to learn from it and put every single doubt to bed as you have to play cricket again,” Du Plessis told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.

Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.

But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.

"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong. To get a positive result against them won't be easy," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Agencies.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019

