FOUR! Rabada bowled that one back of length and it was slapped through sweeper cover by Mehidy Hasan for another boundary

14 runs off the last over from Rabada. Mahmudullah got a six. Mehidy Hasan added a four and Bangladesh now have reached their highest ODI score.

And that, folks, is Bangladesh’s highest total. Ever. Against anyone. Anywhere. In any competition. Incredible. Amazing. And we thought England had a proper line-up. A lone Saffer supporter in a nearby section of the stands has, apparently, taken exception to what he considers the Bangladeshi fans’ overly vociferous support. A Bangla uncle has told him, in no uncertain terms, to go away. Damn straight.

The highest target successfully chased in an ICC World Cup match is 328 by Ireland against England at Bangalore in 2011.

We start with the chase. 331 to get. The score revolves around their minds - Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram's as they approach the crease to bat. The South African openers have to take the Proteas off to a blistering start. Mustafizur Rahman, left arm medium, has the ball in hand.

The last time when South Africa won an ODI match chasing a target of 300-plus runs was against Australia at Durban in 2016.

FOUR! Four dot balls and then de Kock came forward punched the ball through the covers for a boundary. Proteas and QDK start off with a four.

Mustafizur Rahman opens the bowling for Bangladesh. First ball angled into Quinton de Kock (QDK) and he defends it with the full face of the bat, hits the inside edge and bounces just around the off stump. He cautiously covers his stumps. Four dot balls, then QDK collects a boundary in the off side and that's that from this first over.

FOUR! Lovely flight from Mehidy Hasan, asks QDK to come forward and drive, he did, the ball took the outside edge and to the bad luck of the bowler, raced away for a boundary to third man.

Spin from the other end. The off-spinner is a good choice as both Markram and QDK are nervous starters against off spin. Flight almost trapped QDK but there was no slip and the ball raced away for a boundary. One boundary and a couple of singles in the over.

This is a disciplined Mustafizur, who was once just a mystery to solve and now a better fast bowler, who thinks beyond his slower balls. Not giving any width to the batsmen here. Just 2 off the over. Slow start for Proteas.

FOUR! Poor bowling, width givesn to de Kock, he went on back foot and cut it beautifully between the point and short third man fielder for a boundary.

Mehidy continues from the other end. Room provided to de Kock and he will hit you throughout the day. Has to stick to the plan and bowl as per the field. Was a good comeback after that boundary. Bangladesh will have to be at their toes in this defence.

The average opening stand for South Africa in ODIs in the last two years:

Quinton de Kock's current batting average of 69.00 against Bangladesh in ODIs - his highest against any opposition. He has scored fifty-plus runs in six out of nine ODI innings this year prior to this match.

FOUR! Touch short from Mustafizur, Markram made some room and smashed it through the covers, piercing the field to fetch four runs.

FOUR! This is more beautiful, ball rising up, and Markram stands and delivers, using the wrist to guide it to wide long-on boundary

Mustafizur continues and faltered in length a bit, hit for four. Then Markram showed his class with that wristy flick off the back foot to fetch another four runs. South Africa openers looking better now

Mehidy continues. De Kock in constant search of the boundary. In that process, played five dots and then took a single. Just 1 from the over. De Kock needs to realise that he can't play so many dots in this chase. Better to rotate strike if the boundaries are hard to come by.

Not exactly an emphatic start to South Africa’s reply. But, after most them threw their wickets away against England, you can’t expect fireworks. Thing is, South Africa need 20 more runs than they did on Thursday. They also need two more runs than any side have yet scored to win a World Cup game. De Kock’s body language for much of Bangladesh’s innings left no doubt about his frustration. Can he translate those feelings into runs?

FOUR! WHERE IS THE FIRST SLIP? Edge off Markram's bat created by Mustafizur, the ball flies through the first slip cordon, which was vacant for four.

Well, Proteas openers are under pressure here and it can be seen in the way Markram ran that risky single on the third ball. Had Mahmudullah hit the stumps from mid-off, Markram would be walking back. Another chance created as Markram edge one to the vacant slip region. Got a boundary. Is the luck in SA's favour now? They do need a bit after an ordinary outing in the first 50 overs.

Mehidy continues. He continues to flight as well. De Kock managed to hit some lovely off drives but it did not do much damage to Bangladesh. SA need boundaries now.

FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin comes into the attack, short and wide, Markram was already on front foot, punched it from that position, found the gap in the off side. Four runs.

FOUR! Oooh and Ahhs as de Kock comes down the track, checks his shot, ball takes the leading edge and flies over the point fielder for four runs.

Mohammad Saifuddin, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Got hit for a boundary on the second ball. There was no pace on the ball, Markram used it to his advantage and slammed it for a boundary through the cover region. Saifuddin got protection straightaway with a sweeper cover. QDK got his share of luck as well. The leading edge off his bat travelled safely to the ropes.

The run-out sums up South Africa's day in the field today. No communication between QDK and Markram or to say bad communication leading to the Southpaw's dismissal. Faf joins Markram in the middle now. Fifty is up for Proteas.

Shakib Al Hasan, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack. He will be very important for Bangladesh. He is the bowler who bowls dots after dots and creates pressure on the chasing team. He has started on a good note. Just 1 single. Five dots.

Yes. No. Wait. Oh. Dear. There's de Kock's day of unhappiness captured in an instant. If you listen carefully you might be able to hear all sorts of things being broken in the dressing room. Had Markram kept coming, he would probably have made his ground. The worst that could have happened was that he would have been run out. The way he's been playing, that would have been no great loss to South Africa's cause. Instead, Bangladesh have been given the most valuable of South Africa's wickets on a plate.

Captain brings himself into the attack. Mashrafe Mortaza is on now. LIke Shakib, nothing too fancy about him as well. Keeps it simple, runs in and bowls tight line and length. Proteas still happy to deal in singles

Faf du Plessis' batting average of 63.75 against Bangladesh in ODIs is his highest against any opposition.

Shakib continues. South African fans would be hoping there is a plan in place here. Faf and Markram happy to deal in singles. Required run-rate is 7.30 now. Just 4 came off this over, all singles.

FOUR! Here is the boundary which breaks the shackles, ends the dry run. Slightly short, Faf heaves it, the ball flew over the short mid-wicket fielder for four runs

Mortaza continues. Finally, a boundary has been hit and Proteas announcing they still want to chase it down but that hit was not far away from the two hands of the short mid-wicket fielder. Nine runs in the over.

Shakib continues. The third ball of the over caught Faf's attention and ours too. Pitched outside the off stump line and came in to him. He did not expect that but was ready with his defence. Still not in hurry the two batsmen. Five singles run in the over.

FOUR! Wow, great shot, Faf. Half-volley and Faf was up to the task, was slower in length as well, Faf played through the line, superb placement, gets four on the off side.

FOUR! Short and wide, bad ball, Faf was on back foot and cut it away for four runs. Two boundaries in two balls.

Mortaza continues. This is the over that makes South African fans interested in the chase. Two back-to-back boundaries. Faf hit both, on the off side.

Shakib continues. He is getting through his overs quickly and cheaply here. When he bowls, cricket appears simple. Just keep it tight and don't give room to the batsman and everything will take care of itself. Just 4 runs off the over.

FOUR! What a shot! Short and wide, Faf on back foot, waits for the ball and punches is through the covers. Crunching sound off the bat

Mohammad Saifuddin back into the attack. Faf looking better as every over passes by. Markram into his 40s. The pair was slow at the start and now against the pacers, looking comfortable. Time to bring in more spinners, Bangladesh to curtail the run-scoring.

Maybe Markram knows it's in his own best interests not to go anywhere near the dressingroom for as long as he can manage. So better he keep playing properly. As for du Plessis, no captain has a better understanding of leading by example. South Africa still have a lot to do, but if this keeps up for, say, a century stand they will give themselves a fair chance of doing it. So far, Bangladesh's bowling hasn't given them cause to doubt that victory remains possible.

That is the ball we talked about a few overs before. Pitches around the off stump line and comes into the right-handed batsman sharply. Faf, on the earlier occasion, played it well, Markram on this occasion was done in by this mastery by Shakib. 250 wickets in ODIs for the Bangladesh all-rounder. The Asian team back on top. Miller joins Faf in the middle.

Not good sign for Bangladesh as Mehidy while fielding has hurt his knee in the last over. He has gone back to dressing room to get some treatment. Mosaddek meanwhile gave away 5 byes in the over but made a good comeback. Eight runs off it.

Andile Phehlukwayo gets a wicket in his first over. The seam-up delivery from round the wicket moved away a bit forcing Tamim to play it as he poked it to the keeper

Another bowling change has worked for South Africa. Soumya went early for the pull shot as the short ball hit his gloves and de Kock dived forward to claim the catch

FIFTY! FOUR! Excellent innings from Shakib as he brings up his half-century with a boundary through the fine leg

FIFTY! FOUR! 34th ODI fifty for Mishfiqur Rahim. Got there with the upper cut over backward point off Phehlukwayo's short ball

Tahir dismantles Shakib's timber with his tossed up ball. Shakib went to sweep the looping delivery but missed the ball completely as it went onto crash into the stumps

Tahir rewarded for sticking to the wicket-to-wicket line. Mithun was trying to go big, opted for a slog sweep but chopped it on to his own stumps.

Rahim came down the track against the short and wide ball but played his shot straight to the deep backward point fielder. Excellent innings comes to an end.

It was a low full toss from Morris and Mosaddek planned for a chip over mid-off but didn't get the timing as the bat twisted in his hands while the catch was taken at mid-off.

OUT! Bizarre, just bizarre. World Cups and bizarre mix-ups between South Africans. Hasan bowls a simple off-spinner, de Kock nicks it to Rahim behind the stumps, he drops it, the ball goes to the short fine leg region, QDK thinks of a single, Markram says yes and then no, by then de Kock was half-way on the pitch, by the time he returned, Rahim had collected the ball and flicked the stumps with a superb throw. NEVER RUN ON A MISFIELD, THEY SAID. de Kock run out (Rahim) 23(32)

More spin from Bangladesh as pacers were leaking runs, Mosaddek Hossain, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Does a good job. Just 3 off the over. 100 has come up for Proteas. One landmark unlocked. Another 231 runs to be achieved.

OUT! 250th ODI wicket for Shakib. World No 1 all-rounder for a reason. Ball lands on the shiny side, outside the off stump, pushes Markram on the back foot and comes in at more speed than expected by the batsman, cleans him up. Five short of fifty, Markram falls. Markram b Shakib 45(56)

Not good sign for Bangladesh as Mehidy while fielding has hurt his knee in the last over. He has gone back to dressing room to get some treatment. Mosaddek meanwhile gave away 5 byes in the over but made a good comeback. Eight runs off it.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval in London

Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his team were comprehensively outplayed by England in their Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday but found plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the tournament.

Hosts England made 311 for eight after being sent into bat by Du Plessis before bowling out the South Africans for 207 to start their campaign with an emphatic 104-run victory at The Oval.

“Today England were better in all three facets of the game. But it’s a league comp, as disappointed as we were with our performance you have to learn from it and put every single doubt to bed as you have to play cricket again,” Du Plessis told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.

Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.

But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.

"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong. To get a positive result against them won't be easy," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

With inputs from Agencies.