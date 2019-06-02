15:35 (IST)

After 7 overs,Bangladesh 50/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 16 , Soumya Sarkar 27)

50 up for Bangladesh with a poor over from Ngidi. He got Soumya to edge the first ball but it went past the second slip for a four. Ngidi followed it up with a full delivery that was slammed down the ground for another four. A single followed by a frustrated Ngidi taking a shy at the striker's end. And then a pull shot on last ball to mid-wicket by Tamim for one more four. 13 off the over.