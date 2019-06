A jaffa first up by Ngidi to beat Tamim's outside edge. The ball took off viciously after landing in the corridor of uncertainty. The pitch is offering good carry. A double for Tamim with a cover drive.

A single for Tamim with a flick to mid-wicket and a double as the inside edge off cover drive runs down to the leg side. A leg bye for Soumya after the ball hits his pads and runs down to fine leg.

FOUR! Cracking shot! Soumya picked the short ball early and pulled it with authority to cow corner for the boundary

FOUR! Another awesome shot by Soumya. Another short ball and another cracking pull shot to the cow corner

FOUR! Ngidi changed the angle and got Soumya to edge one with the ball moving away but it ran through the gap to the fence

Soumya has suddenly charged up the environment at the Oval with two cracking pull shots. Ngidi tried the short stuff but on both occasions he was punished with powerful shots to cow corner for boundaries. Nigidi came back well to get Soumya to edge the last ball with a moving away delivery but it ran through the gap to the fence. 14 off the over.

Bangladesh will be delighted with this start. Ngidi and Rabada have come at Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal properly, and all South Africa have to show from the first five overs is an edge that eluded slips du Plessis and Markram. Advantage the Asians.

FOUR! Good shot! The ball was short of good length and Tamim leaned forward to cream it through square of the wicket on off

Rabada put in too much effort in his short ball as it went over the keeper for five wides. Good bouncer on the last ball as it caught Tamim at the crease who gloved it but it fell safely close to the batsman. He also got a four with a cover drive.

FOUR! Soumya opened the face of the bat against the angled delivery and edged it past the second slip

FOUR! Lovely shot! Ngidi was guilty of bowling too full there as Soumya creamed it down the ground to long-off

FOUR! Ngidi is under a lot of pressure here as things are not working for him. Went short again and Tamim pulled it to mid-wicket fence

50 up for Bangladesh with a poor over from Ngidi. He got Soumya to edge the first ball but it went past the second slip for a four. Ngidi followed it up with a full delivery that was slammed down the ground for another four. A single followed by a frustrated Ngidi taking a shy at the striker's end. And then a pull shot on last ball to mid-wicket by Tamim for one more four. 13 off the over.

FOUR! Very well played by Soumya. The ball from Rabada was short and was angling away as Soumya opened the face of the bat to guide it past the second slip

FOUR! What a shot. Rabada's ball was on the fuller side as Soumya played the cover drive to perfection for a boundary

Soumya is in great touch and confidence has helped him to play some great shots. He confidently opened the face of the bat late to a short angling away delivery from Rabada to guide it to third man fence despite two slip fielders being placed behind him. Got one more boundary with a glorious cover drive. Eight off the over.

Andile Phehlukwayo gets a wicket in his first over. The seam-up delivery from round the wicket moved away a bit forcing Tamim to play it as he poked it to the keeper

Andile Phehlukwayo has broken the partnership and the bowling change has worked for the Proteas. He got the ball to move away a bit from round the wicket as Tamim was forced to play but could only edge it to the keeper. Shakib Al Hasan has joined Soumya now..

Not before time, and a couple of catches that fell to earth untaken, South Africa get their act together well enough to rid themselves of Tamim Iqbal. Phehlukwayo goes where the quicker, more aggressive Ngidi and Rabada haven’t been able to. It’s the end of a decent opening stand between two pugnacious players. If they hadn’t already gathered from the vocal support the Bangladeshis have in the stands, South Africa now know they will have to fight for these points.

FOUR! Width offered by Rabada and Shakib gratefully cut it past point on the off for his first boundary

Soumya runs down the bouncer to third man for a single followed by a four for Shakib as he slammed the wide of off ball to square boundary. Five off the over. First powerplay over.

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Soumya was beaten on inside edge as the ball moved back in quickly to hit his pads in front of leg stump. Not out given but Phehlukwayo was convinced and South Africa took a review. Umpire's call saved Soumya as the ball was clipping top of stump.

FOUR! A chip through the cover by Soumya as the cover fielder dived to collect the ball but could not get to it

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the second Bangaldesh batsman to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket after Tamim Iqbal.

And now this from South Africa’s team management: “Ngidi has discomfort in his left hamstring. Off to receive treatment.” First Steyn, then Amla. Now Ngidi? South Africa aren’t having much fun at this tournament so far. They really could use some good news. Instead, they’ve now lost a review into the bargain. “Bangladesh! Bangladesh! Bangladesh!” That’s the crowd, and it’s not hard to see why the way their team are taking on the challenge.

Phehlukwayo got one to zip back in to beat Soumya's inside edge and strike his pads followed by a huge appeal. Umpire wasn't interested so SA took a review. Replays showed ball clipping top of stumps but umpire's call saved Soumya, who then played a chip through cover for a boundary.

Another bowling change has worked for South Africa. Soumya went early for the pull shot as the short ball hit his gloves and de Kock dived forward to claim the catch

FOUR! Short and wide delivery and Rahim was not going to let it go as he slammed it past point

Faf should just keep rotating the bowlers. Another bowling change has worked for SA as Chris Morris got rid of Soumya. The batsman was too early in his pull shot as the short ball popped up after hitting the gloves for QDK to dive forward and take the catch. New batsman Mushfiqur Rahim gets a four on last ball with a cut shot past point.

Four singles from last four balls of Phehlukwayo's over. Bangladesh have lost two wickets but at the same time they have maintained a healthy run rate.

Four dot balls for Chris Morris followed by two singles. Rahim gets one with a cut while Shakib got the single with a pull shot.

Shakib inside edges the cover drive to fine leg for a single followed by two more singles. The run rate has dropped just a notch under 6 for now.

SIX! And it's a maximum. Morris went short against Shakib who hooked it over backward square leg for six runs

Big over for Bangladesh as they touch the 100-run mark. 12 runs off the over including a maximum for Shakib who deposited the short ball from Morris into the stands past backward square leg.

FOUR! Good shot! Markram pushed that flat as Shakib created room to cut it to point fence beating the fielders on off

Faf has gone to Markram ahead of Tahir. Shakib gets a four in the over as he cuts a flat delivery pretty late to breach the offside field. Seven off the over.

And the beat goes on for Bangladesh. The fearlessness of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, in conditions that shouldn’t suit them, facing bowlers who should be at the throats, is a sight to behold. Tigers, Tigers burning bright.

The veteran Tahir now called into attack. This is his 100th ODI and he starts off by conceding two singles. Partnership now stands at 35.

FOUR! Excellent shot. A short delivery from Markram as Shakib made room to cut it past backward point

Three singles followed by a four off Markram. The spinner went short as Shakib waited for it to cut it past point for a boundary.

FOUR! Poor cricket from Morris. Rahim swept it to backward square leg, straight to Morris who let the ball pass through him

SA are just not into the game right now. An innocuous sweep shot from Rahim off Tahir is let go by Morris at backward square leg for a four.

Four singles off Markram's over and the partnership between Shakib and Rahim has now got past the 50-run mark. They need to continue the good work.

FOUR! Tahir forced Shakib to edge one as Shakib failed to read the wrong 'un and went for a cut shot but thankfully the edge went past the slip fielder

Confirmation that the largely Bangladesh-supporting crowd are getting bored — the first Mexican Wave is swelling round the ground. And why not. South Africa are trying to force the innings into a holding pattern by bowling Markram, the occasional off-spinner’s occasional off-spinner, and Shakib and Rahim are picking singles like grapes off a bunch. Nothing is going right for South Africa: Chris Morris’ fielding calamity in Tahir’s previous over would have earned a smack upside the head from his captain if he was playing in a club game in Joburg.

Tahir's wrong 'un had Shakib in a fix as he went for a cut shot and edged the ball but it went past the slip fielder for a four. A couple of doubles and nine came from the over.

FOUR! Rahim came down the wicket to drive the tossed up ball inside-out over cover for another boundary

Rahim came down the pitch to attack Markram's flighted ball but the bat twisted in his hands as the chip went wide of mid-off for a four. Four more singles added.

Mushfiqur Rahim should look convert this score into a big one. He has four 30-plus scores this year in ODIs prior to this innings and converted into fifty only once.

Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his team were comprehensively outplayed by England in their Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday but found plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the tournament.

Hosts England made 311 for eight after being sent into bat by Du Plessis before bowling out the South Africans for 207 to start their campaign with an emphatic 104-run victory at The Oval.

“Today England were better in all three facets of the game. But it’s a league comp, as disappointed as we were with our performance you have to learn from it and put every single doubt to bed as you have to play cricket again,” Du Plessis told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.

Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.

But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.

"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong. To get a positive result against them won't be easy," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

