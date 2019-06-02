Auto Refresh
South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Shakib, Rahim bring up 50-run stand
Date: Sunday, 02 June, 2019 16:43 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Oval, London
Venue: The Oval, London
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! AMAZING CATCH QDK
Soumya Sarkar c de Kock b Chris Morris 42(30)
Another bowling change has worked for South Africa. Soumya went early for the pull shot as the short ball hit his gloves and de Kock dived forward to claim the catch
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Tamim c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 16(29)
Andile Phehlukwayo gets a wicket in his first over. The seam-up delivery from round the wicket moved away a bit forcing Tamim to play it as he poked it to the keeper
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman
TOSS: Faf du Plessis wins toss and South Africa elect to bowl first against Bangladesh
Mushfiqur Rahim should look convert this score into a big one. He has four 30-plus scores this year in ODIs prior to this innings and converted into fifty only once.
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 145/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 43 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 32)
Rahim came down the pitch to attack Markram's flighted ball but the bat twisted in his hands as the chip went wide of mid-off for a four. Four more singles added.
FOUR! Rahim came down the wicket to drive the tossed up ball inside-out over cover for another boundary
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 137/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 41 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 26)
Tahir's wrong 'un had Shakib in a fix as he went for a cut shot and edged the ball but it went past the slip fielder for a four. A couple of doubles and nine came from the over.
Confirmation that the largely Bangladesh-supporting crowd are getting bored — the first Mexican Wave is swelling round the ground. And why not. South Africa are trying to force the innings into a holding pattern by bowling Markram, the occasional off-spinner’s occasional off-spinner, and Shakib and Rahim are picking singles like grapes off a bunch. Nothing is going right for South Africa: Chris Morris’ fielding calamity in Tahir’s previous over would have earned a smack upside the head from his captain if he was playing in a club game in Joburg.
FOUR! Tahir forced Shakib to edge one as Shakib failed to read the wrong 'un and went for a cut shot but thankfully the edge went past the slip fielder
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 128/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 36 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 22)
Four singles off Markram's over and the partnership between Shakib and Rahim has now got past the 50-run mark. They need to continue the good work.
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 124/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 34 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 20)
SA are just not into the game right now. An innocuous sweep shot from Rahim off Tahir is let go by Morris at backward square leg for a four.
FOUR! Poor cricket from Morris. Rahim swept it to backward square leg, straight to Morris who let the ball pass through him
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 117/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 33 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 15)
Three singles followed by a four off Markram. The spinner went short as Shakib waited for it to cut it past point for a boundary.
FOUR! Excellent shot. A short delivery from Markram as Shakib made room to cut it past backward point
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 110/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 28 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)
The veteran Tahir now called into attack. This is his 100th ODI and he starts off by conceding two singles. Partnership now stands at 35.
And the beat goes on for Bangladesh. The fearlessness of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, in conditions that shouldn’t suit them, facing bowlers who should be at the throats, is a sight to behold. Tigers, Tigers burning bright.
After 17 overs,Afghanistan 70/3 ( Rahmat Shah 41 , Mohammad Nabi 3)
Faf has gone to Markram ahead of Tahir. Shakib gets a four in the over as he cuts a flat delivery pretty late to breach the offside field. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Good shot! Markram pushed that flat as Shakib created room to cut it to point fence beating the fielders on off
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 100/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 21 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 10)
Big over for Bangladesh as they touch the 100-run mark. 12 runs off the over including a maximum for Shakib who deposited the short ball from Morris into the stands past backward square leg.
SIX! And it's a maximum. Morris went short against Shakib who hooked it over backward square leg for six runs
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 88/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 11 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 8)
Shakib inside edges the cover drive to fine leg for a single followed by two more singles. The run rate has dropped just a notch under 6 for now.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 85/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 9 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 7)
Four dot balls for Chris Morris followed by two singles. Rahim gets one with a cut while Shakib got the single with a pull shot.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 83/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 8 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 6).
Four singles from last four balls of Phehlukwayo's over. Bangladesh have lost two wickets but at the same time they have maintained a healthy run rate.
Did You Know?
Shakib Al Hasan-Mushfiqur Rahim stands against South Africa in ODIs:
15, 53, 59, 9, 31
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 79/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 6 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4)
Faf should just keep rotating the bowlers. Another bowling change has worked for SA as Chris Morris got rid of Soumya. The batsman was too early in his pull shot as the short ball popped up after hitting the gloves for QDK to dive forward and take the catch. New batsman Mushfiqur Rahim gets a four on last ball with a cut shot past point.
FOUR! Short and wide delivery and Rahim was not going to let it go as he slammed it past point
WICKET! AMAZING CATCH QDK
Soumya Sarkar c de Kock b Chris Morris 42(30)
Another bowling change has worked for South Africa. Soumya went early for the pull shot as the short ball hit his gloves and de Kock dived forward to claim the catch
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 73/1 ( Soumya Sarkar 41 , Shakib Al Hasan 5)
Phehlukwayo got one to zip back in to beat Soumya's inside edge and strike his pads followed by a huge appeal. Umpire wasn't interested so SA took a review. Replays showed ball clipping top of stumps but umpire's call saved Soumya, who then played a chip through cover for a boundary.
And now this from South Africa’s team management: “Ngidi has discomfort in his left hamstring. Off to receive treatment.” First Steyn, then Amla. Now Ngidi? South Africa aren’t having much fun at this tournament so far. They really could use some good news. Instead, they’ve now lost a review into the bargain. “Bangladesh! Bangladesh! Bangladesh!” That’s the crowd, and it’s not hard to see why the way their team are taking on the challenge.
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the second Bangaldesh batsman to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket after Tamim Iqbal.
FOUR! A chip through the cover by Soumya as the cover fielder dived to collect the ball but could not get to it
REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Soumya was beaten on inside edge as the ball moved back in quickly to hit his pads in front of leg stump. Not out given but Phehlukwayo was convinced and South Africa took a review. Umpire's call saved Soumya as the ball was clipping top of stump.
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 65/1 ( Soumya Sarkar 36 , Shakib Al Hasan 4)
Soumya runs down the bouncer to third man for a single followed by a four for Shakib as he slammed the wide of off ball to square boundary. Five off the over. First powerplay over.
FOUR! Width offered by Rabada and Shakib gratefully cut it past point on the off for his first boundary
Not before time, and a couple of catches that fell to earth untaken, South Africa get their act together well enough to rid themselves of Tamim Iqbal. Phehlukwayo goes where the quicker, more aggressive Ngidi and Rabada haven’t been able to. It’s the end of a decent opening stand between two pugnacious players. If they hadn’t already gathered from the vocal support the Bangladeshis have in the stands, South Africa now know they will have to fight for these points.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 60/1 ( Soumya Sarkar 35 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)
Andile Phehlukwayo has broken the partnership and the bowling change has worked for the Proteas. He got the ball to move away a bit from round the wicket as Tamim was forced to play but could only edge it to the keeper. Shakib Al Hasan has joined Soumya now..
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Tamim c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 16(29)
Andile Phehlukwayo gets a wicket in his first over. The seam-up delivery from round the wicket moved away a bit forcing Tamim to play it as he poked it to the keeper
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 58/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 16 , Soumya Sarkar 35)
Soumya is in great touch and confidence has helped him to play some great shots. He confidently opened the face of the bat late to a short angling away delivery from Rabada to guide it to third man fence despite two slip fielders being placed behind him. Got one more boundary with a glorious cover drive. Eight off the over.
FOUR! What a shot. Rabada's ball was on the fuller side as Soumya played the cover drive to perfection for a boundary
FOUR! Very well played by Soumya. The ball from Rabada was short and was angling away as Soumya opened the face of the bat to guide it past the second slip
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 50/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 16 , Soumya Sarkar 27)
50 up for Bangladesh with a poor over from Ngidi. He got Soumya to edge the first ball but it went past the second slip for a four. Ngidi followed it up with a full delivery that was slammed down the ground for another four. A single followed by a frustrated Ngidi taking a shy at the striker's end. And then a pull shot on last ball to mid-wicket by Tamim for one more four. 13 off the over.
FOUR! Ngidi is under a lot of pressure here as things are not working for him. Went short again and Tamim pulled it to mid-wicket fence
FOUR! Lovely shot! Ngidi was guilty of bowling too full there as Soumya creamed it down the ground to long-off
FOUR! Soumya opened the face of the bat against the angled delivery and edged it past the second slip
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 37/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 12 , Soumya Sarkar 18)
Rabada put in too much effort in his short ball as it went over the keeper for five wides. Good bouncer on the last ball as it caught Tamim at the crease who gloved it but it fell safely close to the batsman. He also got a four with a cover drive.
FOUR! Good shot! The ball was short of good length and Tamim leaned forward to cream it through square of the wicket on off
Bangladesh will be delighted with this start. Ngidi and Rabada have come at Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal properly, and all South Africa have to show from the first five overs is an edge that eluded slips du Plessis and Markram. Advantage the Asians.
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 28/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Soumya Sarkar 18)
Soumya has suddenly charged up the environment at the Oval with two cracking pull shots. Ngidi tried the short stuff but on both occasions he was punished with powerful shots to cow corner for boundaries. Nigidi came back well to get Soumya to edge the last ball with a moving away delivery but it ran through the gap to the fence. 14 off the over.
FOUR! Ngidi changed the angle and got Soumya to edge one with the ball moving away but it ran through the gap to the fence
FOUR! Another awesome shot by Soumya. Another short ball and another cracking pull shot to the cow corner
FOUR! Cracking shot! Soumya picked the short ball early and pulled it with authority to cow corner for the boundary
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 14/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 7 , Soumya Sarkar 5)
A single for Tamim with a flick to mid-wicket and a double as the inside edge off cover drive runs down to the leg side. A leg bye for Soumya after the ball hits his pads and runs down to fine leg.
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 9/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 4 , Soumya Sarkar 4)
A jaffa first up by Ngidi to beat Tamim's outside edge. The ball took off viciously after landing in the corridor of uncertainty. The pitch is offering good carry. A double for Tamim with a cover drive.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 5 South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Rahim came down the pitch to attack Markram's flighted ball but the bat twisted in his hands as the chip went wide of mid-off for a four. Four more singles added.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval in London
Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his team were comprehensively outplayed by England in their Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday but found plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the tournament.
File picture of Faf du Plessis and Mashrafe Mortaza
Hosts England made 311 for eight after being sent into bat by Du Plessis before bowling out the South Africans for 207 to start their campaign with an emphatic 104-run victory at The Oval.
“Today England were better in all three facets of the game. But it’s a league comp, as disappointed as we were with our performance you have to learn from it and put every single doubt to bed as you have to play cricket again,” Du Plessis told reporters.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.
Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.
But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.
"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong. To get a positive result against them won't be easy," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.
Squad:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date:
Jun 02, 2019
Also See
Highlights, England vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full cricket score: England win opener by 104 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis says South Africa need to avoid doing 'Superman things', focus on removing 'fear of failure'
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis says he's not worried about team's record in tournament