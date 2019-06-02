Auto Refresh
South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Saifuddin removes Phehlukwayo as B'desh seize control
Date: Sunday, 02 June, 2019 22:31 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Oval, London
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Phehlukwayo has to go, low full toss by Saifuddin, and the left-handed batsman tried to go over the cover fielder, but ended up hitting it straight to the fielder. Shakib positioned there did not make any mistake in catching that one. Phehlukwayo c Shakib b Saifuddin 8(13)
OUT! STUMPS CASTLED! That's the end of van der Dussen, attempted an ugly heave on the leg side, missed to ball completely and the ball enetered between his bat and pad, disturbed the timber. Bowler Saifuddin raised his arm, looked above and celebrated. van der Dussen b Saifuddin 41(38)
OUT! Gone, Miller is gone. Mustafizur angled it in to Miller from over the wicket, he was looking to hit on the leg side, bad shot selection as the ball took the outside edge and travelled to Mehidy Hasan at backward point who took a good catch. Miller c Mehidy Hasan b Mustafizur 38(43)
FOUR! Bad ball, Miller pulls and pulls it well, the ball races away for four to fine leg boundary as the fielder was up inside the circle
200 up for Proteas as well
OUT! Is this match already? Faf du Plessis comes down the track, missed the off-spinner, the ball hit the stumps, before he turned the sound of ball hitting the timber had entered hs ear chords. Mehidy Hasan doing the magic. Oval is buzzing. du Plessis b Mehidy Hasan 62(53)
OUT! 250th ODI wicket for Shakib. World No 1 all-rounder for a reason. Ball lands on the shiny side, outside the off stump, pushes Markram on the back foot and comes in at more speed than expected by the batsman, cleans him up. Five short of fifty, Markram falls. Markram b Shakib 45(56)
After 19 overs,South Africa 100/1 ( Aiden Markram 44 , Faf du Plessis (C) 33)
More spin from Bangladesh as pacers were leaking runs, Mosaddek Hossain, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Does a good job. Just 3 off the over. 100 has come up for Proteas. One landmark unlocked. Another 231 runs to be achieved.
OUT! Bizarre, just bizarre. World Cups and bizarre mix-ups between South Africans. Hasan bowls a simple off-spinner, de Kock nicks it to Rahim behind the stumps, he drops it, the ball goes to the short fine leg region, QDK thinks of a single, Markram says yes and then no, by then de Kock was half-way on the pitch, by the time he returned, Rahim had collected the ball and flicked the stumps with a superb throw. NEVER RUN ON A MISFIELD, THEY SAID. de Kock run out (Rahim) 23(32)
WICKET! Mosaddek Hossain c Phehlukwayo b Chris Morris 26(20)
It was a low full toss from Morris and Mosaddek planned for a chip over mid-off but didn't get the timing as the bat twisted in his hands while the catch was taken at mid-off.
WICKET! Rahim c van der Dussen b Phehlukwayo 78(80)
Rahim came down the track against the short and wide ball but played his shot straight to the deep backward point fielder. Excellent innings comes to an end.
WICKET! TAHIR STRIKES AGAIN
Mithun b Tahir 21(21)
Tahir rewarded for sticking to the wicket-to-wicket line. Mithun was trying to go big, opted for a slog sweep but chopped it on to his own stumps.
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Shakib b Tahir 75(84)
Tahir dismantles Shakib's timber with his tossed up ball. Shakib went to sweep the looping delivery but missed the ball completely as it went onto crash into the stumps
FIFTY! FOUR! 34th ODI fifty for Mishfiqur Rahim. Got there with the upper cut over backward point off Phehlukwayo's short ball
FIFTY! FOUR! Excellent innings from Shakib as he brings up his half-century with a boundary through the fine leg
WICKET! AMAZING CATCH QDK
Soumya Sarkar c de Kock b Chris Morris 42(30)
Another bowling change has worked for South Africa. Soumya went early for the pull shot as the short ball hit his gloves and de Kock dived forward to claim the catch
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Tamim c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 16(29)
Andile Phehlukwayo gets a wicket in his first over. The seam-up delivery from round the wicket moved away a bit forcing Tamim to play it as he poked it to the keeper
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman
TOSS: Faf du Plessis wins toss and South Africa elect to bowl first against Bangladesh
After 45 overs,South Africa 268/6 ( JP Duminy 31 , Chris Morris 6)
Saifuddin continues and he is doing a fine job. Duminy and Morris struggling to find the boundaries. The Proteas dressing room is silent. Do they think they can win this contest from hereon? Seems unlikely. South Africa need 63 runs in 30 balls.
And the batwing doors swing open on the Last Chance Saloon for South Africa. Only Duminy and Morris can win this from here. A Bangladesh victory is far more likely, and would be deserved. They've held their nerve with bat and ball, while the South Africans have hugged a flatline throughout.
After 44 overs,South Africa 259/6 ( JP Duminy 26 , Chris Morris 4)
Shakib continues and guess what, Proteas still dealing in singles. Even some attempt to make room and hit across the line has resulted in just singles. Just that sort of the day or the problem is a little bigger? South Africa need 72 runs in 36 balls.
After 43 overs,South Africa 252/6 ( JP Duminy 23 , Chris Morris 0)
Phehlukwayo goes back as well. Saifuddin delivering for his team on this very big occasion. First game of the World Cup and he has picked up two wickets. Duminy still there and now Chris Morris joins him in the middle. South Africa need 79 runs in 42 balls.
OUT! Phehlukwayo has to go, low full toss by Saifuddin, and the left-handed batsman tried to go over the cover fielder, but ended up hitting it straight to the fielder. Shakib positioned there did not make any mistake in catching that one. Phehlukwayo c Shakib b Saifuddin 8(13)
FOUR! Quality ball, yorker length, outside the off stump line, Duminy managed to bring the bat down in time, ball took the edge and ran for four through the vacant slip area.
After 42 overs,South Africa 244/5 ( JP Duminy 17 , Andile Phehlukwayo 7)
Shakib Al Hasan returns for final hustle in the middle with the ball. Again bowled a few dots but bowled one down the leg stump line, hit for four. Still, only six came off the over. South Africa need 87 runs in 48 balls.
FOUR! Dragged down the leg side by Shakib, error committed, Duminy was quick to latch on to it, swept it for a boundary.
After 41 overs,South Africa 238/5 ( JP Duminy 12 , Andile Phehlukwayo 6)
Mortaza back into the attack. A rare over where there was no dot bowled. A boundary. A few singles and doubles. This should have been the template in the chase. But it was not. South Africa need 93 runs in 54 balls.
Can South Africa score 103 off the last 10 overs? Yes, but they will need Duminy to play better than he has done for a long time. To be sure of winnings, Bangladesh need to dismiss him and one of Phehlukwayo and Morris. Proper game of cricket, this.
FOUR! Finally, Phehlukwayo off the mark as he uses his wrist to hit it on the off side boundary to collect four runs
31-40 overs today:
Bangladesh : 54/2
South Africa : 59/2
After 40 overs,South Africa 228/5 ( JP Duminy 8 , Andile Phehlukwayo 0)
Wicket on the first ball. That of the well-settled van der Dussen. Another batsman ruining the start he got. Then five dots. It is a maiden-wicket. Bangladesh, the better side today, plan in place and they are putting it into action. Excellent cricket. South Africa need 103 runs in 60 balls.
OUT! STUMPS CASTLED! That's the end of van der Dussen, attempted an ugly heave on the leg side, missed to ball completely and the ball enetered between his bat and pad, disturbed the timber. Bowler Saifuddin raised his arm, looked above and celebrated. van der Dussen b Saifuddin 41(38)
After 39 overs,South Africa 228/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 41 , JP Duminy 8)
Mehidy Hasan done with his 10 overs. Superb stuff. Just 43 runs and 1 wicket. Duminy looking to play some shots, but none coming off. South Africa need 103 runs in 66 balls. Need some hitting now from Proteas or this match will slip away totally.
After 38 overs,South Africa 223/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 39 , JP Duminy 5)
Phew, excellent performance by Duminy with that DRS call. Was given out by the umpire for LBW and he went for the review and the ball-tracked stated that it was missing the stumps. Now on to some excellent cricket with the bat to guide the team home. Van der Dussen hits six and then four to make it 15 from the over.
FOUR! Width on the off side, van der Dussen stretches his arms and cuts the ball away for four to deep point.
SIX! That's more like it. Good length delivery and van der Dussen smashes it over the long on boundary ropes for a maximum
After 37 overs,South Africa 208/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 26 , JP Duminy 4)
Mehidy Hasan back on. Now JP Duminy settling down, taking his own sweet time. These dot deliveries may turn out to be crucial in the end. The Bangladesh spinners have been brilliant to contain the batsmen. South Africa need 123 runs in 78 balls.
Heeeere's JP … Duminy played the worst of a bunch of bad strokes in the game against England, so he has a point to prove. But South Africa aren't taking control of the innings, leaving the door open for Bangladesh to seize the initiative. They would be better equipped to do so if they had an emphatic bowler to call on. Hence the tight contest. What with the required runrate having crept up to nine, Bangladesh have the edge. But not by much.
After 36 overs,South Africa 205/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 25 , JP Duminy 2)
South Africa yet again beginning to lose the the track. Just when the time comes for one pair to start the attack after playing quiet overs, a wicket falls. Miller gone. van der Dussen almost ran himself out. Duminy has joined him in the middle. South Africa need 126 runs in 84 balls.
OUT! Gone, Miller is gone. Mustafizur angled it in to Miller from over the wicket, he was looking to hit on the leg side, bad shot selection as the ball took the outside edge and travelled to Mehidy Hasan at backward point who took a good catch. Miller c Mehidy Hasan b Mustafizur 38(43)
After 35 overs,South Africa 201/3 ( David Miller 38 , Rassie van der Dussen 24)
Saifuddin comes back on. Miller gets one boundary at the start of the over but that's about it. Huge LBW appeal against van der Dussen but the ball was missing the leg stump. South Africa need 130 runs in 90 balls
FOUR! Bad ball, Miller pulls and pulls it well, the ball races away for four to fine leg boundary as the fielder was up inside the circle
200 up for Proteas as well
After 34 overs,South Africa 196/3 ( David Miller 33 , Rassie van der Dussen 24)
Mustafizur Rahman returns to the attack. Ian Bishop, on air, says he is an expert in starving runs. That is his job right now. Put the tab on run-scoring and ask the batsman to go after them. He created one chance but it was shelved by Mahmudullah and his bad sense of judgment. South Africa need 136 runs.
This is turning into one of the games where reporters write three intros - team A wins, team B wins, it's a tie - and then wait for a decisive swing before they add context. Bangladesh are unlikely to be able to contain South Africa's batting line-up well enough to be confident of success. So best they bowl them out. South Africa will know that big hitting gets them into trouble - at least, it did against England on Thursday - but do they have enough breathing room to get the runs in ones and twos?
DROPPED! Rahman pitches it short, Miller cuts it to third man, but Mahmudullah standing there could not judge the trajectory of the ball and made a mess of it.
After 33 overs,South Africa 192/3 ( David Miller 31 , Rassie van der Dussen 22)
Mosaddek continues. Five byes for South Africans as Rahim failed to collect what should be regulation for a wicket-keeper. Both the batsmen and keeper were bamboozled by the bounce the ball got from the pitch. Nine off the over. South Africa need 139 runs
After 32 overs,South Africa 183/3 ( David Miller 29 , Rassie van der Dussen 19)
Mehidy Hasan into the attack now. Mortaza reshuffling his spinners. Miller collects a boundary off the last ball with a sweep. Not a bad choice of shot against this sort of bowling. South Africa need 147 runs
FOUR! Off the last ball, Miller sweeps Hasan for four to square leg boundary to add four to SA's total
After 31 overs,South Africa 175/3 ( David Miller 23 , Rassie van der Dussen 17)
Mosaddek returns to the attack, not giving too much room to the batsmen to open their arm. The required run-rate now 8.21. Pressure building up. Test of character for Miller, van der Dussen and the rest of the batsmen to follow.
After 30 overs,South Africa 169/3 ( David Miller 19 , Rassie van der Dussen 15)
Just when we talked about how good Bangladesh have been in the field, Soumya Sarkar has dropped a catch at mid-off. That was a silly shot from Miller and not that he has got a chance, he should make most of it. South Africa need 163 runs.
FOUR! van der Dussen dances down the track, Shakib pitches it short, the batsma dragged his bat to get a boundary somehow in the mid-wicket region
After 29 overs,South Africa 157/3 ( David Miller 15 , Rassie van der Dussen 7)
Mehidy continues. If one thing which may go in favour of Bangladesh at the end of the match is the fact that they are fielding better than South Africa in this match. Superb save by captain Mortaza inside the circle at catching cover position. The ball was traveling at rocket speed. Hasan stopped another one off his bowling. Just 3 off the over. No boundaries, no singles or doubles. South Africa need 174 runs
This is the World Cup's first genuinely competitive match, what with du Plessis now back in the hut. A good innings, but perhaps not good enough to get his team over the line. Interesting how Duminy has slid down the order. Can he be relied on to smash South Africa to victory? The Tigers' attack isn't exactly toothy but they're doing the job.
Rassie van der Dussen in ODIs:
50, 28*, 50, 2, 32*, 50*, 18, 80*, 93
After 28 overs,South Africa 154/3 ( David Miller 13 , Rassie van der Dussen 6)
Miller and va de Dussen in the middle now. The new batter plays two dot balls and then runs a quick double. Could have been risky had the throw from the deep was good. Mortaza was not too happy with the effort. Seven runs from the over. South Africa need 177 runs.
Both Bangladesh and South Africa have won 17 matches since 2018 in ODIs. South Africa have just lost their skipper.
After 27 overs,South Africa 147/3 ( David Miller 12 , Rassie van der Dussen 0)
There are two South Africans in the middle now and one of them is not Faf du Plessis. He has been sent packing by Hasan's lovely off-spinning delivery. Faf wanted to go after the spinner and that led to his own fall. Who will rise here to save the Protea fire from dousing?
OUT! Is this match already? Faf du Plessis comes down the track, missed the off-spinner, the ball hit the stumps, before he turned the sound of ball hitting the timber had entered hs ear chords. Mehidy Hasan doing the magic. Oval is buzzing. du Plessis b Mehidy Hasan 62(53)
After 26 overs,South Africa 143/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 59 , David Miller 11)
Now is the time, says Faf and goes for the scoop that he plays well. 19 runs in the last two overs. We see some sense of urgencey now as the middle overs begin. South Africa need 188 runs.
There's a slow-burning confidence about South Africa's batting today that was missing from how they tackled the chase against England. Ones and twos. Keep the ball on the ground. It's not pretty but it works. Of course, du Plessis is central to that narrative. How long Miller can tell himself not to go too big is also. And as we say so du Plessis sends a six arching over extra to go to 50.
FOUR! That Faf du Plessis scoop comes into business, on good length, Faf positioned himself beautifully in time for the scoop and fetched four runs behind the stumps. Clever shot.
After 25 overs,South Africa 135/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 53 , David Miller 9)
Mosaddek continues. Faf knows his wicket is important here. He has to bat till the end. Showd some urgency in the over with two big shots, one went sailing over the ropes. A 11-run over after a long time, Faf has completed his fifty as well.
SIX! Short ball, and Faf was up to the taskm went on back foot, hammered Mosaddek over wide long-off for a six. Catch taken but beyond the ropes.
After 24 overs,South Africa 124/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 44 , David Miller 7)
Shakib completes his seventh over without a break. Not taking too long to run through his overs. Seems like he will be bowl all 10 on the same run. Just 4 runs off it. Proteas still taking singles.
Fewest ODIs to score 5000 runs and take 250 wickets:
199 - SHAKIB AL HASAN*
258 - Abdul Razaaq
273 - Shahid Afridi
296 - Jacques Kallis
304 - Sanath Jayasuriya
After 23 overs,South Africa 120/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 42 , David Miller 5)
Mosaddek continues. Bangladesh quickly completing the some overs here. Not giving too much time to think and rethink strategies while batting. Five came in the over.
After 22 overs,South Africa 115/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 38 , David Miller 4)
Shakib continues. He continues to impress. SA continue to defend. Just 2 off the over as Miller taking his time now to settle in. Can't blame him for adjusting to the spin of Shakib.
Players with 5000-plus runs and 250-plus wickets in ODIs:
Abdul Razzaq
Sanath Jayasuriya
Jacques Kallis
Shahid Afridi
Shakib Al Hasan*
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval in London
Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his team were comprehensively outplayed by England in their Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday but found plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the tournament.
File picture of Faf du Plessis and Mashrafe Mortaza
Hosts England made 311 for eight after being sent into bat by Du Plessis before bowling out the South Africans for 207 to start their campaign with an emphatic 104-run victory at The Oval.
“Today England were better in all three facets of the game. But it’s a league comp, as disappointed as we were with our performance you have to learn from it and put every single doubt to bed as you have to play cricket again,” Du Plessis told reporters.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.
Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.
But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.
"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong. To get a positive result against them won't be easy," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.
Squad:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date:
Jun 02, 2019
