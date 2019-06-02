About the best thing you could say about South Africa’s performance in this match so far is that Bangladesh’s batting coach is Neil McKenzie. You would have to go a long way to find a better pair of half-centuries than those Shakib and Mushfiqur have scored today. And who knows how big their innings will yet get. South Africa have misread the conditions and, somehow, haven’t cottoned onto the fact that the Bangladeshis are no longer uncomfortable against the short, fast stuff. It’s no accident that Phehlukwayo, with his creative assortment of medium pace deliveries, has been their most effective bowler.

Four off the over. Both Shakib and Rahim are now into 60s. While one must continue holding the fort, we could see one of them going on a much aggressive front in a while.

FOUR! Low full toss from Tahir is dispatched over mid-wicket by Shakib to add another boundary

Shakib flicks the low full toss from Tahir over mid-wicket for a boundary as Bangladesh reaches the 200-run mark. Tahir has been quite ineffective today with very little purchase from the wicket.

FOUR! So well played by Rahim. Played the short ball gently with a late opening of the bat's face to play it fine to third man fence

But wait. It gets worse for South Africa, as confirmed by team management: “Ngidi will not bowl any further in the match.” Not that, by the look of things, Bangladesh would have noticed if he came back onto the field. Anyone for 400?

Bangladesh batsmen have been so impressive today with their shot making. Rahim deftly guided the short ball by Rabada to the third man fence past the keeper for a four. Seven off the over and time for drinks break.

FOUR! Shakib failed to read the wrong 'un as he went for a lofted shot but edged it fine past short third man

Eight off Tahir's sixth over. He has conceded 40 runs so far. Bowled a good wrong 'un as Shakib moved across for a lofted shot but edged the ball which went fine to third man fence.

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Appeal for a caught behind as Shakib misses the pull shot. Not out given but Faf takes the review and there's no edge.

This stand (Shakib-Rahim) is now the highest for Bangladesh in a World Cup match, going past the previous record of 141 runs stand between Mahmudullah and Rahim, came against England at Adelaide in 2015.

Shakib went for a pull shot, missed the ball as SA appealed for a caught behind. It was given not out but Faf took a review. He was also angry as SA fielders were not prompt with DRS. Not out given by third umpire.

Tahir dismantles Shakib's timber with his tossed up ball. Shakib went to sweep the looping delivery but missed the ball completely as it went onto crash into the stumps

FOUR! Another looping delivery from Tahir as new batsman Mithun slog sweeps ti to mid-wicket fence

The partnership is broken. Tahir finally gets a wicket in his 100th ODI. Shakib completely missed the looping ball as he went for a sweep and found his stumps broken. New batsman Mithun added a four as he slog swept another tossed up ball to mid-wicket fence.

It’s taken a while, but South Africa finally have a reason to be cheerful — Tahir, the 24th player to earn 100 ODI caps for them, nails a sweeping Shakib’s stumps. Tahir, giddy with joy, tears into the outfield. His teammates are happy for him, but there’s nervousness in the high-fives and the smiles are pasted on. Fine innings, Shakib. Thank you, sir. Now, do Bangladesh have the depth to capitalise on what has gone before?

A good over by Rabada. Bowled a host of back of length deliveries as Mithun defended them. Just one run conceded with a wide on leg side.

SIX! Long hop from Markram is rightly punished by Mithun as he smashes that over deep square leg

FOUR! Another good shot by Mithun. That was poor again from Markram. Tossed up ball at half-volley length is driven down the ground

Markram kept tempting Mithun with short balls and the batsman finally decided to pull one over deep square for a six after resisting twice. Smashed the full delivery down the ground to add four runs.

Morris replaces Rabada. Five off the over including a double for Mithun with a pull shot to deep square leg.

Tahir rewarded for sticking to the wicket-to-wicket line. Mithun was trying to go big, opted for a slog sweep but chopped it on to his own stumps.

Tahir strikes again to break another partnership. Knocks over Mithun who cleared his front foot to go for a slog sweep but chopped on the ball onto his own stumps. World Cup expert Mahmudullah is now in the middle with Rahuim.

Another strike for Tahir, the bowler who has threatened the most for South Africa today. This is a key stage of the innings. If Bangladesh keep going at this rate they will breeze past 300, more than they have ever made against South Africa. But, now that Markram and Duminy have compensated for the overs that Ngidi couldn’t bowl because of his injury, Faf du Plessis has room for more creative captaincy. Don’t touch that dial: it’s going to be an intriguing finish.

Just one from the over as Rahim pulls Morris on leg for a single. Bangladesh have done the ugly job and now it's time for them to maximise it with some fag end firework.

Five runs from Tahir's over including a loud appeal for LBW against Mahmudullah which was turned down by umpire. The loopy leg-spin hit his pads in front of wickets but SA don't have DRS left.

Rahim came down the track against the short and wide ball but played his shot straight to the deep backward point fielder. Excellent innings comes to an end.

FOUR! Cross-seam delivery by Phehlukwayo which drifted onto the pads of Mossadek was tucked to the fine leg

Phehlukwayo finally removes Rahim who made a very good looking 78. The batsman came down the track to attack the short and wide ball but played it straight to deep backward point fielder. New batsman Mosaddek Hossain gets a boundary with a flick played to fine leg.

Huge appeal for LBW against Mosaddek off Tahir as he was hit on pads trying to tuck the googly on leg. Not given. Probably was going down leg. Also, SA have no reviews left. Three off the over.

FOUR! Much-needed boundary. Mosaddek went for a pull against Phehlukway's short ball as the top-edge flew to the third man fence

FOUR! Good short. Another short ball by Phehlukwayo as Mosaddek stepped out to drag it to the mid-wicket fence for consecutive fours

Tahir and Phehlukwayo are the only South Africans who have earned their lunch today. Now Tahir is done, but Bangladesh’s runrate in the death overs since the 2015 World Cup is only 6.66 — second bottom among the sides in this tournament. If South Africa get out of this innings needing to chase anything less than 300 they will have dodged a bullet.

Finally some runs start flowing for Bangladesh in death. Mosaddek gets a four as a top-edge off his bat while trying to pull flew to third man fence. Stepped out on next ball against another short ball to pull it to mid-wicket. 11 off the over.

The last over was an aberration it seems. Bangladesh are back to collecting singles and doubles. The fall of Rahim has hurt the Asian side big time in death overs. Five off the over.

FOUR! There was chance for SA as Mahmudullah played the pull short. Rabada was running back at deep square leg for the catch but misjudged it completely as it ran down to the boundary

And, with that dropped catch by Rabada on the boundary, Bangladesh improve on their highest ever ODI total against South Africa. Kinda sums up the day so far, doesn’t it?

FOUR! Good shot this by Mosaddek. Morris went short into his body and that was pulled with power to cow corner

FOUR! Excellent shot. Half-volley presented by Morris wide of off as Mosaddek slammed that through sweeper cover

The flow of runs is oscillating like a pendulum. 15 from this over. Mahmudullah top-edged his pull shot to deep square leg but Rabada misjudged it running back as it ran down to the fence. Mossadek added two more fours with a pull shot to mid-wicket and a cut shot on off.

Phehlukwayo returns to attack and concedes 11 as Bangladesh cross 300-run mark. The pacer tried wide yorker, knuckle ball and ended up giving two wides. Duminy did well on the last ball to cut off a four at deep extra cover.

FOUR! Morris went short seeing Mahmudullah come out but the batsman did well to pull it fine behind wicket for a boundary

FOUR! Mahmudullah picks the length ball from off and slams that to mid-wicket boundary for a four

Bangladeshis, be proud. Of your team and their supporters at the Oval. The noise is deafening. I’ve purposefully sat outside the pressbox today, and I’ve been rewarded with perhaps the most vivid display of passion in almost 28 years of covering cricket. They’ve just cheered a Chris Morris wide! The batting’s not been bad, either.

Highly expensive over from Morris who also gets the wicket of Mosaddek but that is followed by no celebration after all SA are under the pump. Mahmudullah added two consecutive fours after couple of doubles as Morris bowled a wide. He got the wicket on last ball as the chip was taken at mid-off. 14 off the over.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval in London

Preview: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted his team were comprehensively outplayed by England in their Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday but found plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the tournament.

Hosts England made 311 for eight after being sent into bat by Du Plessis before bowling out the South Africans for 207 to start their campaign with an emphatic 104-run victory at The Oval.

“Today England were better in all three facets of the game. But it’s a league comp, as disappointed as we were with our performance you have to learn from it and put every single doubt to bed as you have to play cricket again,” Du Plessis told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.

Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.

But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.

"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong. To get a positive result against them won't be easy," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

With inputs from Agencies.