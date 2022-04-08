South Africa vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Port Elizabeth

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test at Port Elizabeth.

The home team has made no changes from the first Test which was played in Durban.

"We will bat. It does look a bit dry. A lot of people would have written us off, but it's been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it's so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships," Elgar said at the toss.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque stressed the fact that his team needs to make a strong comeback in the second Test after losing the first match of the series.

"We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well," he said.

Bangladesh have made two changes to their side, with Taijul Islam and Tamim Iqbal replacing Taskin Ahmed and Shadman Islam.

The Proteas lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 220 runs.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

