Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs Bangladesh At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 08 April, 2022

08 April, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

72/1 (18.3 ov)

2nd Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

South Africa Bangladesh
72/1 (18.3 ov) - R/R 3.89

Play In Progress

Dean Elgar (C) - 14

Keegan Petersen - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dean Elgar (C) Batting 42 57 6 0
Keegan Petersen Batting 6 14 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ebadot Hossain 5 0 21 0
Taijul Islam 0.3 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 52/1 (12)

20 (20) R/R: 3.07

Sarel Erwee 24(40) S.R (60)

c Liton Das b Khaled Ahmed

South Africa vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Port Elizabeth

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 8th, 2022
  • 13:31:44 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test at Port Elizabeth.

The home team has made no changes from the first Test which was played in Durban.

"We will bat. It does look a bit dry. A lot of people would have written us off, but it's been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it's so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships," Elgar said at the toss.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test. Image: Twitter/@BCBtigers

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test. Image: Twitter/@BCBtigers

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque stressed the fact that his team needs to make a strong comeback in the second Test after losing the first match of the series.

"We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well," he said.

Bangladesh have made two changes to their side, with Taijul Islam and Tamim Iqbal replacing Taskin Ahmed and Shadman Islam.

The Proteas lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 220 runs.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Click here for full IPL 2022 coverage

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 08, 2022 13:31:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma give Proteas early Test edge
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma give Proteas early Test edge

Elgar and Bavuma hit half-centuries to give South Africa a slight edge on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Thursday. South Africa were 233 for four when bad light stopped play after being sent in to bat.

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Ready for the challenge, says Mominul Haque ahead of first Test
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Ready for the challenge, says Mominul Haque ahead of first Test

Bangladesh captain Haque believes his team is well prepared ahead of the first Test against South Africa starting at Kingsmead on Thursday.

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Harmer back with a bang for Proteas as Bangladesh slip to 98/4 on Day 2 at Kingsmead
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Harmer back with a bang for Proteas as Bangladesh slip to 98/4 on Day 2 at Kingsmead

Harmer, whose last Test appearance for South Africa was in 2015 before signing a Kolpak deal with Essex, scored an unbeaten 38 and took 4/42 in a solid all-round display.