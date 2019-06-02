First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Very impressive, big upset', Twitter reacts as Bangladesh beat Proteas by 21 runs

South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they fell short, ending on 309 for eight

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 02, 2019 23:51:53 IST

London: Bangladesh powered their way to their highest One-Day International total and then matched their batting prowess with smart bowling to beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

It was a major scalp for Bangladesh and the victory underlined their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put together a record partnership as Bangladesh reached 330 for six wickets after being put into bat.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they fell short, ending on 309 for eight.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Tigers' emphatic victory in their opening contest:

Improving everyday are Bangladesh

Proteas' need introspection

Big upset!

Something wrong in SA's camp?

What a day for Bangladesh

More praise for Bangladesh

 

-With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 23:51:53 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, South Africa Vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 South Africa

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

