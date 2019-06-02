London: Bangladesh powered their way to their highest One-Day International total and then matched their batting prowess with smart bowling to beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

It was a major scalp for Bangladesh and the victory underlined their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put together a record partnership as Bangladesh reached 330 for six wickets after being put into bat.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they fell short, ending on 309 for eight.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Tigers' emphatic victory in their opening contest:

Improving everyday are Bangladesh

South Africa beat Bangladesh (in Dhaka) by over 200 runs in 2011, rolling them for 78. In the 8 years since they've played 119 more ODIS, in the last 4 years they've won more than half of them. Today they beat South Africa in England. When you let teams play, they improve. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 2, 2019

Proteas' need introspection

Very impressive from Bangladesh. The batting looks powerful and they are well led. But South Africa have a lot of introspection to do. The bowling looked flat today and they need a dominant player in the middle order. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 2, 2019

Big upset!

Landed at Heathrow, switched on cellphone and got instant update of @BCBtigers beating South Africa. Big upset. Breathes life into the World Cup — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 2, 2019

Something wrong in SA's camp?

Frm a distance Sth Africans don’t look a happy unit..there’s something amiss in a group which can easily boast o many a world beater...clearly the cohesion & collective team efforts are sadly not on display;It could well be too much experience & too little motivation/enthusiasm! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 2, 2019

What a day for Bangladesh

What a day for Bangladesh to score their highest ever one day total,in their opening match of the 2019 World Cup. They were excellent tactically as well and South Africa simply did not have enough firepower in the end. #SAvBAN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2019

More praise for Bangladesh

Bangladesh outplayed South Africa in all departments. Showed that they can’t be bulldozed with bouncers. Effective spin in the first week of June. Tactically superior in leadership too. Well done, neighbours. 👏👏 #CWC19 #SAvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 2, 2019

-With inputs from Reuters