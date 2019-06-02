South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Very impressive, big upset', Twitter reacts as Bangladesh beat Proteas by 21 runs
South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they fell short, ending on 309 for eight
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
London: Bangladesh powered their way to their highest One-Day International total and then matched their batting prowess with smart bowling to beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on Sunday.
It was a major scalp for Bangladesh and the victory underlined their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put together a record partnership as Bangladesh reached 330 for six wickets after being put into bat.
That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they fell short, ending on 309 for eight.
Here is how Twitter reacted after Tigers' emphatic victory in their opening contest:
Improving everyday are Bangladesh
Proteas' need introspection
Big upset!
Something wrong in SA's camp?
What a day for Bangladesh
More praise for Bangladesh
-With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jun 02, 2019 23:51:53 IST
