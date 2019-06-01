First Cricket
South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 2 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 01, 2019 12:57:58 IST

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has challenged his side to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on Sunday.

File image of South Africa cricket team. Reuters

The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament's opening match on Thursday.

South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going.

Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.

But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic.

The lengthy nature of the 10-team group stage, in which each country plays nine matches and the top four make the semi-finals, gives South Africa time to recover, a point Du Plessis was keen to emphasise to his players.

"This is where it's important for us to make sure that you look at the World Cup for what it is. You know, you're going to play games. You're going to come up against quality opposition," Du Plessis said.

"England were better than us in all three facets of the game. They showed why they are such a good cricket team, and now we have to look at the league. It's a league competition.

"For me, it's about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on."

South Africa's disciplined bowling against England gives Du Plessis reason to believe they still have plenty to offer.

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh:

When will South Africa vs Bangladesh fixture take place?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will take place on 2 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh fixture will be played at the Oveal in London.

What time does the match begin?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squad

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 12:57:58 IST

