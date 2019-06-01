South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has challenged his side to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament's opening match on Thursday.

South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going.

Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.

But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic.

The lengthy nature of the 10-team group stage, in which each country plays nine matches and the top four make the semi-finals, gives South Africa time to recover, a point Du Plessis was keen to emphasise to his players.

"This is where it's important for us to make sure that you look at the World Cup for what it is. You know, you're going to play games. You're going to come up against quality opposition," Du Plessis said.

"England were better than us in all three facets of the game. They showed why they are such a good cricket team, and now we have to look at the league. It's a league competition.

"For me, it's about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on."

South Africa's disciplined bowling against England gives Du Plessis reason to believe they still have plenty to offer.

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh:

When will South Africa vs Bangladesh fixture take place?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will take place on 2 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh fixture will be played at the Oveal in London.

What time does the match begin?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squad

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

With inputs from AFP