Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total and bowled superbly to upset South Africa by 21 runs in the Cricket World Cup at The Oval on Sunday.

It was a major scalp for Bangladesh, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament, while South Africa slumped to their second successive defeat.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put together a record partnership as Bangladesh made 330 for six after being put into bat.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.

Here are all the numbers from Match 5 of the 2019 World Cup.

- Shakib Al Hasan became the second Bangladesh player to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket after Tamim Iqbal.

- Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan have now added five century stands in ODIs — the joint most for a Bangladesh pair alongside Mushfiqur Rahim-Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar-Tamim Iqbal.

- Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched a 142-run stand which is now the highest for Bangladesh in a World Cup match, going past the previous record of 141 run-stand between Mahmudullah and Rahim, which came against England at Adelaide in 2015.

- This was the second occasion when two Bangladesh batsmen were dismissed in 70s in the same ODI match. The other instance registered against Zimbabwe at Dhaka in 2015.

- Bangladesh’s total of 330/6 is now their highest in ODIs, eclipsing 322/4 which they made against Scotland at Nelson in 2015.

- Shakib Al Hasan became the fifth all-rounder to score 5000 runs and take 250 wickets in ODIs after Abdul Razzaq, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis and Shahid Afridi. He is the fastest among all, achieving the feat in 199 ODIs.

- This is the first time that South Africa have lost their first two matches of a World Cup campaign.

- Bangladesh became the first Asian team to beat South Africa twice in an ICC ODI World Cup.

With inputs from Reuters

