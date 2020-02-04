South Africa vs Australia: Visitors recall Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell for ODI, T20 series, Marcus Stoinis misses out
Marsh last featured in an Australian side in the Ashes series last September. He hasn't played an ODI since January 2018 or a T20 international since October 2018
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 5th, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 6th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs PAK - Feb 4th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs AFG - Feb 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs BAN - Feb 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs AUS - Feb 7th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Purvanchali community holds key to AAP's success in Delhi polls, but BJP's latest surge will worry Kejriwal and Co
-
Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead: Recent killings of right-wing leaders raise serious questions on law and order in UP
-
Disha Patani on prepping for Malang, reuniting with Salman Khan for Radhe, and 'finding her voice irritating on camera'
-
Sensex surges over 400 points in morning session, Nifty advances over 120 points; RIL, HDFC, ITC lead amid firm global cues
-
Coronavirus epidemic: Toll rises to 425 in China with 20,438 total confirmed cases so far; People's Liberation Army's medical teams arrive in Wuhan
-
Delhi Election 2020: Ballimaran and Matia Mahal, Asia's biggest hub for tools and machine parts, remain awash in trash, neglect and crime
-
In post Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi era, India bereft of doubles exponents in Grand Slams
-
Of sundews, strangler fig and elephant foot yam: Nirupa Roy's Hidden Kingdom is an ode to flora of Western Ghats
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Melbourne: Australia has recalled allrounder Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell for the one-day international and Twenty20 tour of South Africa.
File image of Mitchell Marsh. Reuters
Marsh last featured in an Australian side in the Ashes series last September. He hasn't played an ODI since January 2018 or a T20 international since October 2018.
Maxwell last played for Australia in October before taking a break from cricket, citing mental health issues. He returned to action in the BBL for the Melbourne Stars.
On Tuesday, Marcus Stonis was named the Big Bash League's domestic player of the tournament, but he was left out of both squads.
“Marcus Stoinis is a stand-by player for each squad and was unlucky to miss out due to the make-up of the current top order," selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement Tuesday. “It is terrific to have a back-up player of his caliber in such good form."
Pacemen Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson were named in the T20 squad and Matthew Wade was included in both.
Australia will play three T20s against South Africa — on 21, 23 and 26 February — before three one-dayers on 29 February, 4 March and 7 March.
Australian squads:
One-day: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
T20: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2020 11:08:00 IST
Also See
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma maintain dominance at top two positions in ICC ODI batsman rankings
Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami inspire India to ODI series victory over Australia with splendid display in Bengaluru
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five, says Aaron Finch