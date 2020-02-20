First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Australia: Quinton de Kock says he and David Warner have 'moved on' from bitter altercation during 2018 Test series

As they prepare to meet again in the first of three T20Is in Johannesburg on Friday, De Kock says he harbours no bitterness towards Warner

Reuters, Feb 20, 2020 19:31:02 IST

Johannesburg: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock says both he and Australia batsman David Warner have moved on from their altercation two years ago in a ferociously contested Test series that culminated in the “Sandpapergate” scandal.

South Africa vs Australia: Quinton de Kock says he and David Warner have moved on from bitter altercation during 2018 Test series

Quinton de Kock has already captained South Africa in the T20 format. AP

De Kock and Warner were involved in a fierce verbal exchange in which Warner had to be restrained in a stairwell as the players left the field at tea on the fourth day of the first Test in Durban in March 2018.

Warner said at the time that De Kock made “a comment that was vile and disgusting and about my wife”, but his role in the fracas that followed earned him a $13,500 fine and three demerit points.

It was in the next Test in Cape Town that a fired-up Warner was the alleged mastermind behind a plot to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper, for which he and captain Steve Smith were banned for a year by Cricket Australia and Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

But as they prepare to meet again in the first of three T20Is in Johannesburg on Friday, De Kock says he harbours no bitterness towards Warner.

“We haven’t had any conversations, but I think both of us have moved on,” he told reporters on Thursday. “We both just love to play the game really hard. I don’t think anything will happen, we will just carry on with the way we need to go about things."

“If a player on either side decides to take an opponent on, then maybe that fierceness from both teams will reignite. But we will both continue to just play the game hard.”

De Kock has replaced Faf du Plessis as captain across all three formats of the game but is pleased to have the experienced batsman back in the side after the latter was rested for the T20 and One-Day International series against England this month.

“It’s great to have him back, he is excited about going forward now,” De Kock said. “He understands he has a big role to play for us, is still seen as a leader among us and is one of our senior players in the team.”

De Kock’s schedule has been relentless for South Africa in the last few years, but he says he is not ready for a rest.

“The captaincy has kept my energy up, in time I will get the chance to sit down, I’m sure. But for now, there is a bigger picture on hand for myself,” he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 19:31:02 IST

Tags : Australia, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Cricket Australia, David Warner, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton De Kock, South Africa, South Africa Vs Australia 2020, Steve Smith

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all