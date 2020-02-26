Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: South Africa and Australia face off in the final game of the three-match T20I series at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, with the series currently locked at 1-1.

South African skipper Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to field in the series decider — the hosts bringing in Heinrich Klaasen to open the innings in place of Reeza Hendricks, with the Aussies fielding an unchanged XI.

The Proteas earlier pulled off a heroic series-levelling victory in the second game at Port Elizabeth as their bowlers managed to defend the modest 159-run target despite the visitors needing just 32 to win from 24 deliveries with seven wickets in hand and a set David Warner at the crease.

Warner remained unbeaten on 67 off 56 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six along the way to make up for his poor outing in the series opener at Johannesburg, but ultimately failed to get his team home. Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje — who was brought in in place of Dale Steyn — bowled three brilliant final overs, with Australia managing just 12 runs for the loss of three wickets in their last three.

This was after Australia humiliated the Proteas in their first competitive fixture on South African soil since the infamous ball-tampering scandal in March 2018 that led to lengthy bans on then-captain Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Australia made their way to a competitive 196/6 after electing to bat, before Ashton Agar's match-winning haul of 5/24, including a hat-trick, resulting in the Proteas getting bowled out for a lowly 89.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

