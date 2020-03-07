Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: South Africa won the toss in the third and final ODI against Australia on Saturday, with skipper Quinton de Kock opting to bowl at the Senwes Park, which had witnessed Akbar Ali's Bangladesh pip Priyam Garg's India by three wickets in a high-octane U-19 World Cup final last month.

Both teams made changes to their lineup — South Africa bringing in the uncapped Daryn Dupavillon and Lutho Sipamla in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi, while the Aussies included Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood in place of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Ashton Agar.

With the series already sealed in South Africa's favour courtesy victories in the first two games, Australia will aim for a consolation win before flying back home.

The second one-dayer saw Janneman Malan, making just his second ODI appearance, smash a maiden international hundred after Ngidi collected his career-best haul of 6/58 as the Proteas chased down the 272-run target set by Aaron Finch and Co with six wickets and nine deliveries to spare. The win sealed the first series victory for Quinton de Kock as captain as well as for former Proteas wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as coach.

The defeat was also Australia's 10th in their last 11 one-dayers against the South Africans — a streak that includes their narrow loss to the Faf du Plessis-captained side in last year's World Cup, as well as a 0-5 sweep the last time they played one-dayers in this part of the world.

Teams:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

