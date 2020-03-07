First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
WI in SL | 2nd T20I Mar 06, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Potchefstroom

Follow live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the events of the third and final ODI between South Africa and Australia at Potchefstroom.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 07, 2020 13:56:56 IST

45/2
Overs
12.1
R/R
3.72
Fours
6
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Aaron Finch (C) Batting 20 35 3 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: South Africa won the toss in the third and final ODI against Australia on Saturday, with skipper Quinton de Kock opting to bowl at the Senwes Park, which had witnessed Akbar Ali's Bangladesh pip Priyam Garg's India by three wickets in a high-octane U-19 World Cup final last month.

Both teams made changes to their lineup — South Africa bringing in the uncapped Daryn Dupavillon and Lutho Sipamla in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi, while the Aussies included Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood in place of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Ashton Agar.

With the series already sealed in South Africa's favour courtesy victories in the first two games, Australia will aim for a consolation win before flying back home.

The second one-dayer saw Janneman Malan, making just his second ODI appearance, smash a maiden international hundred after Ngidi collected his career-best haul of 6/58 as the Proteas chased down the 272-run target set by Aaron Finch and Co with six wickets and nine deliveries to spare. The win sealed the first series victory for Quinton de Kock as captain as well as for former Proteas wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as coach.

The defeat was also Australia's 10th in their last 11 one-dayers against the South Africans — a streak that includes their narrow loss to the Faf du Plessis-captained side in last year's World Cup, as well as a 0-5 sweep the last time they played one-dayers in this part of the world.

Teams:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 13:56:56 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Cricket, Daryn Dupavillon, Potchefstroon, Quinton De Kock, SA Vs Aus, Senwes Park, South Africa, South Africa Vs Australia, South Africa Vs Australia 2020, Sports

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all