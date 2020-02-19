South Africa vs Australia: 'Last time it wasn’t pretty, but I’ve moved on,' says Steve Smith on return to South Africa
Australia take on hosts South Africa in the first match of a three-game Twenty20 International series at a ground nicknamed ‘The Bull Ring’ for its hostile atmosphere, where England’s Ben Stokes had an altercation with a fan as recently as last month.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Shaheen Bagh protests: We will find a solution, say SC-appointed interlocutors as dialogue with protesters hit several roadblocks
-
China's handling of coronavirus isn't merely public emergency for Beijing, but also test of diplomatic ties with other nations
-
Final test result of country's first coronavirus patient comes back negative; decision regarding discharge to be taken tomorrow
-
Before Melania Trump's visit, looking back on US First Ladies in India, from Jacqueline Kennedy to Michelle Obama
-
Sensex surges 428 points as govt assures industry to deal with coronavirus scare, Nifty jumps 133 points; Bajaj Finance, HUL among top gainers
-
ISL 2019-20: Versatile Jamshedpur FC defender Narender Gahlot promises to be defensive wall of Indian football
-
Ben Affleck tried to drink away the pain; now, he's trying honesty to get his life and career back on track
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
Seven years after AAP's squabbles with UPA, NDA governments, Arvind Kejriwal now sees wisdom in political coexistence
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Johannesburg: Australia batsman Steve Smith says his reception in South Africa has been “lovely” on his first tour since the infamous ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal, but expects that to change when he steps onto The Wanderers on Friday.
Australia take on hosts South Africa in the first match of a three-game Twenty20 International series at a ground nicknamed ‘The Bull Ring’ for its hostile atmosphere, where England’s Ben Stokes had an altercation with a fan as recently as last month.
File image of Steve Smith. AP
Smith and team mate David Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for a year, and Cameron Bancroft for nine months, after their involvement in an attempt to alter the state of the ball using sandpaper during a test tour of the country in March 2018.
“It’s nice to be back playing in South Africa,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday. “The last time I was here things didn’t end overly well, but I’ve also got really fond memories of playing here.
“Just walking into the hotel in Sandton, initially I was like, ‘the last time I left here it wasn’t pretty’. It wasn’t the best time in my life. But I’ve moved on from that and learned a lot.
“I’ve been back playing for a year now. I’m really enjoying it and I feel like I’m playing well. I’m in a nice place.”
Smith says there have been no signs of animosity from South African fans off the pitch. In fact, quite the opposite.
“Everywhere I have been the people have been lovely. Guys have come up and taken some photos and been really nice,” he said.
“It’s been normal, the same as compared to when I’ve been here previously. It’s a terrific place to tour and I’m glad to be back.”
But he expects that to change once the games begin, especially at one of South Africa’s most intimidating venues.
“I think they’re hostile here at the best of times,” he said.
“It doesn’t bother me too much. (Coach) Justin (Langer) said the other day that we had the dress rehearsal in England (last year). There was a fair bit going on there.
“I don’t notice it, particularly when I’m batting. Maybe a little bit when I’m fielding, but then again, it’s just words, it doesn’t affect me. It’s about getting on with the job.”
The Twenty20 series starts in Johannesburg, before moving to Port Elizabeth on Sunday and finally Cape Town next Wednesday. The sides will then clash in three ODI matches.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 19, 2020 20:02:02 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Australia: Justin Langer expects David Warner, Steve Smith to get hostile reception from crowd
South Africa vs Australia: CSA interim CEO Jacques Faul asks fans to respect Steve Smith, David Warner as Aussies return since ball-tampering scandal
'Getting cricket taken away really hurt', says David Warner after bagging Australian cricketer of the year award