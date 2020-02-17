- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs SAW - Feb 18th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs WIW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW vs SLW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Johannesburg: Australia coach Justin Langer believes David Warner and Steve Smith are ready for a hostile reception from South African supporters when they play in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting in Johannesburg on Friday.
The duo were central to the ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal where, along with batsman Cameron Bancroft, they were found guilty of conspiring to cheat by altering the state of the ball in a Test match in Cape Town in March 2018.
File image of Australia coach Justin Langer. Reuters
Cricket Australia banned Warner and former captain Smith from taking part in domestic and international matches for a year, though they have since made a successful return to the team and remain key figures in the batting line-up.
Langer says the players, and the team, have “moved on” from the scandal, but acknowledges that South African fans might have not.
“There was a brilliant reintegration before they came back into the team,” Langer told reporters on Monday.
“We have had a great dress rehearsal for South Africa when we toured England (last year). It was a tough tour for those two guys, but we are really proud of the way they let their bat do the talking. We are excited to be back here.”
As disastrous as the scandal was for the image of Australian cricket, Langer believes they have come out of it in a healthier space after there had been heavy criticism of the team’s on-field behaviour for a number of years before the incident.
“It gave us a chance to regain respect, not only from Australian cricket fans but also from across the world and hopefully we have shown that over the last 18 months,” Langer said.
“The guys are in a really good place. We are playing some great cricket and in the right spirit. The boys know I want to keep that up. We have done it for 18 months now and there is absolutely no reason why that won’t continue (in South Africa).”
Captain Aaron Finch echoed those sentiments and said that if anything, a hostile crowd will bring out the best in the players.
“South African fans are very passionate, they are very vocal,” he said. “Our guys are expecting that. David especially loves that banter coming from the crowd and it gets him into the game.”
The Twenty20 series against South Africa starts in Johannesburg, before moving to Port Elizabeth on Sunday and finally Cape Town on 26 February. The sides will then clash in three ODI matches.
Updated Date:
Feb 17, 2020 21:13:14 IST
