South Africa vs Australia: Hosts fined 20 percent of match fee for maintaining slow over rate in first T20I
South Africa were found to be one over short after time allowances were taken into account, which led to the fine
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs THAW West Indies Women beat Thailand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV vs QAT - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI vs UAE - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 23rd, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs SLW - Feb 24th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs BANW - Feb 24th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Conflicting judgments, absence of guidelines, litany of documents: India's citizenship conundrum is a mess
-
Decoding the TikTok phenomenon in Telugu cinema: How the industry is embracing the platform to boost its reach
-
Health officials worry as untraceable clusters of coronavirus infections emerge around globe; worst isn't here yet, insists WHO
-
Anti-CAA protesters open road number 9 near Shaheen Bagh; police barricades remain in place on opposite end
-
FIH Pro League 2020: India beat Australia 3-1 in shoot-out after no winner in regulation time
-
Recent floods force farmers at Maharashtra-Karnataka border to straddle two states, owing to compensation policies
-
No trade deal in offing between India and US during Donald Trump's visit, but a commitment to FTA likely
-
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets JP Nadda, fuels speculation over likely cabinet expansion by end of Feb
-
The Queer Take: In embracing the new, inclusive language project, what has been gained and what has been lost?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Johannesburg: South Africa were fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20 International against Australia on Saturday.
Kagiso Rabada and Faf du Plessis in conversation during South Africa's first T20 match against Australia. AP
South Africa were found to be one over short after time allowances were taken into account, which led to the fine.
Captain Quinton de Kock pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need of a formal hearing with match referee Andrew Pycroft.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar grabbed a hat-trick as Australia crushed South Africa by 107 runs in the opener at the Wanderers Stadium.
Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, top-scored with 45 for Australia, who made 196 for six after being sent in.
South Africa made a bad start against the pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins before Agar's triple strike sent them hurtling to their all-time lowest T20 total of 89.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2020 23:12:49 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Australia: Quinton de Kock says he and David Warner have 'moved on' from bitter altercation during 2018 Test series
South Africa vs Australia: Smith and Warner will receive hostility on their return to Rainbow Nation, but they also deserve some respect
South Africa vs Australia: Justin Langer expects David Warner, Steve Smith to get hostile reception from crowd