South Africa vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Visitors cruise to 97-run win, take series 2-1
South Africa and Australia face off in the final game of the three-T20I series at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, with the series currently locked at 1-1.
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs BANW India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 BRN Vs KWT Kuwait beat Bahrain by 87 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs BANW - Feb 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs THAW - Feb 28th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs PAKW - Feb 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mustafabad residents band together to help neighbours during riots, provide shelter and protection in strife-hit northeast Delhi
-
As coronavirus threatens the US, Donald Trump has a major problem on his hands: His credibility
-
Shaheen Bagh has shattered myth of oppressed Muslim woman who needs saving: Vasanth Kannabiran
-
Champions League: Manchester City rally with late goals to beat Real Madrid in 1st leg of Last-16 tie; Lyon beat Juventus
-
Delhi communal violence: City's past shows Hindu-Muslim enmity predates Hindutva, political parties and even Partition
-
For leaders like Kapil Mishra, ideology is the fig leaf behind which the real business of politics is conducted
-
Nani on exploring the thriller genre in Telugu cinema with HIT: 'Would have felt guilty had I not produced the film'
-
In desert regions of Pakistan's Umerkot, a women-led initiative to grow jujube berries yields a sweet harvest
-
AGR concerns: Vodafone Idea urges DoT to grant 15 years for paying dues; seeks tax refund, licence fee cut among measures to tide over crisis
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: South Africa and Australia face off in the final game of the three-match T20I series at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, with the series currently locked at 1-1.
South African skipper Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to field in the series decider — the hosts bringing in Heinrich Klaasen to open the innings in place of Reeza Hendricks, with the Aussies fielding an unchanged XI.
The Proteas earlier pulled off a heroic series-levelling victory in the second game at Port Elizabeth as their bowlers managed to defend the modest 159-run target despite the visitors needing just 32 to win from 24 deliveries with seven wickets in hand and a set David Warner at the crease.
Warner remained unbeaten on 67 off 56 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six along the way to make up for his poor outing in the series opener at Johannesburg, but ultimately failed to get his team home. Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje — who was brought in in place of Dale Steyn — bowled three brilliant final overs, with Australia managing just 12 runs for the loss of three wickets in their last three.
This was after Australia humiliated the Proteas in their first competitive fixture on South African soil since the infamous ball-tampering scandal in March 2018 that led to lengthy bans on then-captain Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Australia made their way to a competitive 196/6 after electing to bat, before Ashton Agar's match-winning haul of 5/24, including a hat-trick, resulting in the Proteas getting bowled out for a lowly 89.
Teams:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2020 11:32:38 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Australia, highlights, 1st T20I at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Visitors demolish Quinton de Kock and Co in opening game
South Africa vs Australia: Smith and Warner will receive hostility on their return to Rainbow Nation, but they also deserve some respect
South Africa vs Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Starc guide visitors to series win in Newlands