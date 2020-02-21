First Cricket
South Africa vs Australia, highlights, 1st T20I at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Visitors demolish Quinton de Kock and Co in opening game

Follow LIVE score and ball-by-ball commentary from the first T20I between South Africa and Australia taking place in Johannesburg.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 22, 2020 03:35:45 IST

Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs

196/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.8
Fours
20
Sixes
6
Extras
14
89/10
Overs
14.3
R/R
6.22
Fours
8
Sixes
2
Extras
7

Australia begin their limited overs tour of South Africa on Friday (21 February) with the first T20I that takes at The Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.

The tour also marks the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to South Africa. The duo are returning to the country after a gap of two years since the ball-tampering scandal took place here in March 2018. Smith and Warner, aiming to leave the past behind, want to perform at the best of their abilities but they do know that the crowd will be hostile towards them throughout the series. Aaron Finch's side last played a T20I match in November 2019 against Pakistan. They had humbled the No 1 T20I side in that series, beating them 3-0.

On the other hand, Proteas are looking to regroup and begin a new journey under the leadership of Quinton de Kock, who led them well against England recently despite the results not going in their favour. Not forget, Faf du Plessis, who recently resigned as T20I and Test captain, will rejoin the XI with Temba Bavuma expected to sit out due to hamstring injury. Jo'burg is not the biggest stadiums in the world, so expect batsmen to have a merry day.

The 3-match series is expected to be high-octane.

Here are the squads of both the teams:

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (w/c), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, JJ Smuts, Bjorn Fortuin, Pite van Biljon

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, D Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson

