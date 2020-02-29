South Africa vs Australia, Highlights, 1st ODI at Paarl, Full Cricket Score: South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs
Follow all the updates from the first South Africa-Australia ODI here.
South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs
Preview: Quinton de Kock-led South Africa will aim to start afresh as they host Australia in the first of the three ODIs at Paarl's Boland Park on Saturday.
The Proteas are coming off a series loss to Australia in the T20Is, where most of their batsmen were unimpressive, except for a match-winning knock of 70 from captain de Kock in the second match.
Quinton de Kock and Aaron Finch at the toss. Twitter @cricketcomau
The next few weeks will also be a time where the Proteas could look to assess early options with a tour of India coming up after the Australia series.
What's more worrisome for the hosts is the recent forced withdrawal of their premium pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was ruled out of the Australia and India ODIs on Saturday due to a groin strain.
The Australian lineup boasts of in-form regulars Aaron Finch and David Warner, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will spearhead the bowling attack along with legbreak bowler Adam Zampa.
The Proteas have won seven out of the last eight ODIs against the Aussies, but a lot will depend on how much flexibility the hosts' batting lineup will produce and how much they will deal with Rabada's absence.
Squads:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreyenne, Temba Bavuma.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, , Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2020 03:11:09 IST
