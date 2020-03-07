First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in SA | 3rd ODI Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
GER in ESP Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Australia: Heinrich Klaasen impresses with the bat as hosts sweep ODI series with six-wicket victory

Klaasen played a knock of 68 not out — to go with a century and another half-century in the series — which led South Africa to a comfortable victory despite Marnus Labuschagne's 108 for Australia against his country of birth

The Associated Press, Mar 07, 2020 22:08:42 IST

Potchefstroom: Heinrich Klaasen produced another impressive batting performance as South Africa won the final one-day international against Australia by six wickets on Saturday, with 27 balls remaining, for a 3-0 series sweep.

South Africa vs Australia: Heinrich Klaasen impresses with the bat as hosts sweep ODI series with six-wicket victory

Heinrich Klaasen in action against Australia. AP

Klaasen's 68 not out — to go with a century and another half-century in the series — led South Africa to a comfortable victory despite Marnus Labuschagne's 108 for Australia against his country of birth.

Labuschagne was the anchor but Australia only managed 254-7 in its 50 overs at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom after being put in to bat. Labuschagne's century came about 50 kilometres (31 miles) up the road from Klerksdorp, the city where he was born.

JJ Smuts made 84 from 98 balls in South Africa's chase while filling in at No 3 for the injured Temba Bavuma, and Klaasen was there at the end to confirm victory with nearly five overs to spare. South Africa finished on 258-4 in 45.3 overs.

Australia was missing pace bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and spinner Ashton Agar.

Starc left the tour early so he can watch his wife Alyssa Healy play for Australia in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Cummins and Agar were rested after Australia went 2-0 down in the three-game series.

South Africa gave an international debut to fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon, who took 1-21 off six overs.

Smuts won man of the match after also taking two wickets with his left-arm spin bowling to go with his top score for South Africa.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 22:08:42 IST

Tags : Alyssa Healy, Ashton Agar, Cricket, Daryn Dupavillon, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, South Africa Vs Australia 2020, SportsTracker, Temba Bavuma

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all