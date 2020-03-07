Potchefstroom: Heinrich Klaasen produced another impressive batting performance as South Africa won the final one-day international against Australia by six wickets on Saturday, with 27 balls remaining, for a 3-0 series sweep.

Klaasen's 68 not out — to go with a century and another half-century in the series — led South Africa to a comfortable victory despite Marnus Labuschagne's 108 for Australia against his country of birth.

Labuschagne was the anchor but Australia only managed 254-7 in its 50 overs at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom after being put in to bat. Labuschagne's century came about 50 kilometres (31 miles) up the road from Klerksdorp, the city where he was born.

JJ Smuts made 84 from 98 balls in South Africa's chase while filling in at No 3 for the injured Temba Bavuma, and Klaasen was there at the end to confirm victory with nearly five overs to spare. South Africa finished on 258-4 in 45.3 overs.

Australia was missing pace bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and spinner Ashton Agar.

Starc left the tour early so he can watch his wife Alyssa Healy play for Australia in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Cummins and Agar were rested after Australia went 2-0 down in the three-game series.

South Africa gave an international debut to fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon, who took 1-21 off six overs.

Smuts won man of the match after also taking two wickets with his left-arm spin bowling to go with his top score for South Africa.

