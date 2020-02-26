First Cricket
South Africa vs Australia: Faf du Plessis rested, Keshav Maharaj recalled for ODI series

Faf du Plessis has again been left out of South Africa’s One-Day International squad for the three-match series against Australia starting on Saturday, but coach Mark Boucher said on Wednesday that the veteran batsman remains in the team’s future plans.

Reuters, Feb 26, 2020 18:10:23 IST

Former captain Du Plessis missed the 1-1 series draw with world champions England earlier this month, but was recalled for the three Twenty20 International matches against Australia that conclude in Cape Town on Wednesday.

File image of Faf du Plessis. AP

“With the completion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the next one being three years away from now, we always saw the series against England and Australia as an opportunity to play some fresh talent,” Boucher said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

“If we feel that we need to rest players, we will, as we have done in the recent past.

“Faf has been fantastic for us in white ball cricket and remains very much in our ODI plans and we will manage his workload for the near future diligently.

“I would like to strengthen our depth pool right now and see what players we have out there. I feel that this is the time and opportunity to do so.”

That means a recall for spinner Keshav Maharaj, who won the last of his four ODI caps against Sri Lanka in 2018, while seamer Lutho Sipamla, hard-hitting opening batsman Janneman Malan and back-up wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne are selected.

Batsman Rassie van der Dussen and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius are also rested along with Du Plessis. The side will be captained by Quinton de Kock.

The series starts in Paarl on Saturday, before matches in Bloemfontein next Wednesday and Potchefstroom on 7 March.

