First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Australia: Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada recalled in Proteas' 16-member squad for T20I series

South Africa have included Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje to the 16-man squad that will take on Australia in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

Asian News International, Feb 17, 2020 19:48:00 IST

Cape Town: South Africa have included Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje to the 16-man squad that will take on Australia in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

South Africa vs Australia: Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada recalled in Proteas 16-member squad for T20I series

File image of Faf du Plessis. AP

The trio played their last international cricket during the Test series against England in South Africa which was won 3-1 by the visitors. They were rested for the subsequent limited-overs series and now return in the place of Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, and Sisanda Magala.

The side will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. AB de Villiers was not named in the squad despite coach Mark Boucher's indication that he will be considered for this year's T20 World Cup.

"The T20 series may not have been won but it was really pleasing to see our batting unit play so well. They showed a lot of aggression, particularly upfront, in every match which set a good foundation for the rest of the line-up to follow," said Independent Selector, Linda Zondi.

"We are happy with the team we have finalized. We are confident that the return of KG & Anrich will provide the boost that the bowling unit needs to return to its dangerous ways & the experience of Faf will add an extra dimension to the batting unit's already fledgling prowess," he added.

Proteas will host Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs commencing from 21 February.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

The first T20I will be played at Wanderers Stadium in Sandton on 21 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 19:48:00 IST

Tags : Anrich Nortje, Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Proteas, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, South Africa Vs Australia, South Africa Vs Australia 2020, South Africa Vs Australia t20 Series, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all