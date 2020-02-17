Cape Town: South Africa have included Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje to the 16-man squad that will take on Australia in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

The trio played their last international cricket during the Test series against England in South Africa which was won 3-1 by the visitors. They were rested for the subsequent limited-overs series and now return in the place of Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, and Sisanda Magala.

The side will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. AB de Villiers was not named in the squad despite coach Mark Boucher's indication that he will be considered for this year's T20 World Cup.

"The T20 series may not have been won but it was really pleasing to see our batting unit play so well. They showed a lot of aggression, particularly upfront, in every match which set a good foundation for the rest of the line-up to follow," said Independent Selector, Linda Zondi.

"We are happy with the team we have finalized. We are confident that the return of KG & Anrich will provide the boost that the bowling unit needs to return to its dangerous ways & the experience of Faf will add an extra dimension to the batting unit's already fledgling prowess," he added.

Proteas will host Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs commencing from 21 February.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

The first T20I will be played at Wanderers Stadium in Sandton on 21 February.

