South Africa vs Australia: David Warner not concerned about 'Sandpapergate' taunts, but asks Proteas fans to not cross the line
Australia opening batsman David Warner has called on South African supporters to show respect ahead of the three-match Twenty20 International series starting in Johannesburg on Friday.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
Delhi HC Bar goes on strike against move to transfer Justice S Muralidhar; judge had authored RTI, Sec 377 verdicts
-
Key takeaways from Delhi polls: Voters give decisive mandate, concerns on 'winnability' of women candidates unfounded
-
With China being hit by coronavirus, India should look at positioning itself as alternative supply source: FICCI
-
Sooni Taraporevala on directing Yeh Ballet for Netflix, why it's a love letter to Mumbai, and how Mira Nair has influenced her
-
Nine dead in shooting in Germany's Frankfurt, attacker suspected of having 'far-right, racist' motives; Angela Merkel says 'hatred is poison'
-
The mental health cost of an economic slowdown in India: 'My hope is dying, I feel isolated and depressed'
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Leg holds, relentless attack and improved endurance, how Divya Kakran won gold
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Johannesburg: Australia opening batsman David Warner has called on South African supporters to show respect ahead of the three-match Twenty20 International series starting in Johannesburg on Friday.
Warner was painted as the villain of the piece during the “Sandpapergate” scandal in March 2018, in which he was accused of trying to alter the condition of the ball during a Test match along with his captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.
David Warner said his focus would be on the game in the South Africa tour, and not on the spectators. AP
He was handed a one-year suspension by Cricket Australia, but the incident followed goading from South African fans that Warner felt crossed the line of decency.
After a bust-up in the first Test between the Australian and South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, some home fans wore masks of Sonny Bill Williams’s face in the next Test.
It was a reference to the fact that Warner’s wife had previously been involved in a relationship with the New Zealand rugby player.
“I’m not concerned about it, but at the end of the day you have to have some form of respect as well,” Warner told reporters on Thursday.
“It was poor, but for me it is about moving forward. If people want to go to the game and carry on like that, then it is on themselves, they have to look at themselves in the mirror.
“At the end of the day they are representing their country as spectators watching a game of cricket. I am sure they don’t want teams leaving here and criticising the way their fans are acting.
“I know what is going to get thrown at me, I always do wherever I am playing in the world. It is nothing I haven’t heard before.”
Opening batsman Warner says he is easily able to switch off while playing, especially with the hurly-burly nature of T20.
“If you are batting you are just ingrained in what is ahead of you and if I am fielding it is about watching the captain and making sure I am staying focused, and I always do,” he said.
Warner echoed the sentiments of Smith this week when he said Australia’s reception in South Africa, so far, had been very friendly.
“Every single person we have come across that has asked for a photo, or that we have come in contact with, have nothing but great words to say in welcoming us to the country,” he said.
The second match in the Twenty20 series is in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, before the finale at Cape Town on Wednesday. The sides then play three one-day internationals.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2020 21:49:44 IST
Also See
Crowd hostility in South Africa won't faze Steve Smith and David Warner one bit, says Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood
South Africa vs Australia: Justin Langer expects David Warner, Steve Smith to get hostile reception from crowd
South Africa vs Australia: Smith and Warner will receive hostility on their return to Rainbow Nation, but they also deserve some respect