Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in their World Cup encounter. Read the match preview to know more .

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib insists his side won't let the row over Mohammad Shahzad's controversial World Cup exit overshadow the rest of the tournament. Shahzad played in Afghanistan's first two World Cup matches, but the wicketkeeper-batsman was removed from the squad after suffering a knee injury that the country's cricket board said would not allow him to play any further part in the tournament.

The toss in Cardiff may be delayed with chances of precipitation rising to 51 percent. It is expected to get cloudy thereafter with chances of showers reducing thereafter. Read the weather update here .

When this edition of ICC Cricket World Cup started a fortnight back, not many would have imagined South Africa languishing at ninth place in the ten-team event, neither would many have foreseen a strangely spirit-less performance from Afghanistan. But such has been the quality of cricket by both teams that they find themselves occupying the bottom two places on the points table.

Strangely, both teams are also dealing with varying degrees of internal troubles. Mohammad Shahzad was unceremoniously sent home on fitness grounds, only for him to rebut the reasons later. For South Africa, AB de Villiers was known to have expressed an interest to return to the ODI fold, only for CSA to reply in negative.

Rassie van der Dussen, the man who replaced AB de Villiers in South Africa's World Cup squad, is not surprised that the legend wanted to come out of retirement for the ongoing big event but feels the swashbuckler should have handled things better.

Middle-order batsman der Dussen has appeared in 13 ODIs since making his debut in January this year.

The selectors saw him as a replacement for de Villiers, who retired in May last year but expressed a desire to come back on the eve of South Africa's World Cup squad announcement in April.

That request was turned down by Cricket South Africa, which had "pleaded" with him to not retire last year but didn't get the desired response at that time.

"It's not necessarily the best question to ask to me because I am involved in it but had he not retired it definitely would have influenced me directly," der Dussen was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"But you can't, on the day before the announcement and a team that's been working for something for year and even longer than a year, come and say, 'I want to make a comeback now'."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan match:

When will South Africa vs Afghanistan match take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match will take place on 15 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan fixture will be played in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan fixture will begin at 6 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

South Africa Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

