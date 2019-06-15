Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of South Africa vs Afghanistan match. Stay tuned for LIVE updates and scores.

Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in their World Cup encounter. Read the match preview to know more .

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib insists his side won't let the row over Mohammad Shahzad's controversial World Cup exit overshadow the rest of the tournament. Shahzad played in Afghanistan's first two World Cup matches, but the wicketkeeper-batsman was removed from the squad after suffering a knee injury that the country's cricket board said would not allow him to play any further part in the tournament.

The toss in Cardiff may be delayed with chances of precipitation rising to 51 percent. It is expected to get cloudy thereafter with chances of showers reducing thereafter. Read the weather update here .

Meanwhile, it is nice and sunny in London where Australia are playing Sri Lanka. Skipper Finch raised his half-century a while back, but the Aussies have lost David Warner and Usman Khawaja. Sri Lanka slowly pulling things back there. Catch all the action on our LIVE blog here .

Less than an hour to go for the toss at Cardiff. Meanwhile in the South African camp, doubts still persist over pacer Lungi Ngidi's participation in the Afghanistan match, with skipper Faf du Plessis willing to give him some more time in order to get fully fit. Read the full report here .

All's not well in the Afghanistan camp — both on as well as off the field — with Mohammad Shahzad's controversial exit being the latest incident that highlights the breakdown in communication between the board and the players as well as the politics that has seeped into Afghan cricket, affecting their performances on the field as a result.

Soaking rain for much of last night and the morning stopped two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled start between the two bottom feeders in the standings. Right now, the sun is uncommonly bright for these often gloomy parts. Rashid Khan looks good to go, Lungi Ngidi does not.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch has brought up his century against Sri Lanka to lay a strong foundation for Australia. You can follow the match updates from the game here.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: We will bowl first. Basically because of the nature of the pitch as it has been raining a lot. We haven't played any cricket since the Windies game that got washed out. So, there was no need to change the team.

Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan captain: Honestly I would have liked to bowl first as well. It has been raining the whole last week. We have practised for the last 3-4 days and hopefully we do well. There is one change, Najibullah is not playing and Asghar is playing.

Du Plessis has chosen to field, which makes sense when you look at the distinctly green pitch — but not from the point of view of a team who need to prove their batting credentials; not least to themselves. South Africa are unchanged, which means Ngidi’s hamstring is still an issue. Afghanistan have replaced Najibullah Zadran with Asghar Afghan.

Pitch report: "There's a lot of grass on the pitch and that could help bowlers. If you hit the good length then you can certainly make the bowl do a bit," says Shaun Pollock.

Time for the national anthems as players make their way to the middle. Afghanistan's anthem will be followed by that of Proteas.

Alright, time for live action! Noor Ali Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai to open Aghanistan's innings. Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over.

FOUR! A dolly (full-toss) on the pads by Rabada and Zazai whips that to deep square leg to get off the mark

Brilliant first delivery by Rabada as the ball kicked up from the length to cut Zazai into half. Rabada takes a tumble on the next ball. Extra soil added to the bowler's landing area. A loosener to finish the over. Full toss on pads as Zazai crashes that to legside fence to get off the mark.

Beuran Hendricks, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. The pitch doesn't have much pace in it. Hendricks banged on in short but de Kock collected that under hip-height. A maiden from the bowler to get his spell underway.

Zazai tucks the first ball to backward square leg for a double followed by a jaffa from Rabada. Moved just a bit away from length as the batsman went for a poke to beat him. A shot to mid-wicket bring another brace. Five off the over.

FOUR! Fuller and wider delivery from Hendricks as Zadran crashed that through the covers for his first boundary

When this edition of ICC Cricket World Cup started a fortnight back, not many would have imagined South Africa languishing at ninth place in the ten-team event, neither would many have foreseen a strangely spirit-less performance from Afghanistan. But such has been the quality of cricket by both teams that they find themselves occupying the bottom two places on the points table.

Strangely, both teams are also dealing with varying degrees of internal troubles. Mohammad Shahzad was unceremoniously sent home on fitness grounds, only for him to rebut the reasons later. For South Africa, AB de Villiers was known to have expressed an interest to return to the ODI fold, only for CSA to reply in negative.

Rassie van der Dussen, the man who replaced AB de Villiers in South Africa's World Cup squad, is not surprised that the legend wanted to come out of retirement for the ongoing big event but feels the swashbuckler should have handled things better.

Middle-order batsman der Dussen has appeared in 13 ODIs since making his debut in January this year.

The selectors saw him as a replacement for de Villiers, who retired in May last year but expressed a desire to come back on the eve of South Africa's World Cup squad announcement in April.

That request was turned down by Cricket South Africa, which had "pleaded" with him to not retire last year but didn't get the desired response at that time.

"It's not necessarily the best question to ask to me because I am involved in it but had he not retired it definitely would have influenced me directly," der Dussen was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"But you can't, on the day before the announcement and a team that's been working for something for year and even longer than a year, come and say, 'I want to make a comeback now'."

Full Squads:

South Africa Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

