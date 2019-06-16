First Cricket
South Africa vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock lead Proteas to first win of tournament

South Africa kickstarted their Cricket World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan under the DLS method at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

The Associated Press, Jun 16, 2019 01:11:56 IST

London: South Africa kickstarted their Cricket World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan under the DLS method at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

Quinton de Kock hit 68, including eight fours and Hashim Amla was 41 not out in South Africa's 131-1 in 28.4 overs in reply to Afghanistan's 125 all out in 34.1 overs. Because of two rain disruptions, the match was reduced to 48 overs per team with South Africa chasing a winning target of 127.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Afghanistan - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 15, 2019 South Africa's Imran Tahir celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers - RC13E7A0B240

Imran Tahir took four wickets to set up South Africa's first win of the World Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Andile Phehlukwayo (17 not out) sealed victory by smashing the only six of the game.

Amla was cautious but effective in his 83-ball knock which took him to within 24 of the 8,000 ODI runs milestone.

De Kock's innings lasted 72 balls and he shared an opening partnership of 104 with Amla before he was caught by Mohammad Nabi off the bowling of Gulbadin Naib in the 23rd over. It was South Africa's first century stand of the tournament.

After defeats to England, Bangladesh and India, and a washout against West Indies, this was a must-win game for four-time semi-finalists South Africa.

But they still look unlikely to advance to the final four. South Africa are level on three points in the bottom half of the table with West Indies, Bangladesh and Pakistan but have played one more game.

Afghanistan have lost all four matches and remain last in the 10-team standings.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 01:11:56 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

