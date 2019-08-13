South Africa wicket-keeper and batsman Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas in the T20I series against India in September while the Test team will be led by Faf du Plessis.

Cricket South Africa announced the T20I and Test squad for the tour of India that starts in October, announcing three new faces in their T20I squad - Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje. The Test squad also has some fresh faces including all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and wicketkeeper/batsman Rudi Seconds. Nortje, who also features in the T20 squad, has been included for Tests as well. Bavuma will be Faf's deputy in Tests while Rassie van der Dussen will be vice-captain in T20Is.

As per the CSA release, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi are not featuring in T20Is as they will be preparing for the Tests. The Proteas tour of India begins with T20Is on 15 September. The first Test starts on 2 October. They won't be playing any ODIs on this tour.

Test match squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-capt), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts