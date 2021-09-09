Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa to host India in end-of-year Test series with T20Is and ODIs to follow

  September 9th, 2021
Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith announced on Thursday that South Africa will welcome India during the 2020/2021 season in what he described as "a full tour" which will include three Test matches.

Smith was speaking at a televised launch of the forthcoming campaign.

Two Tests will be played in Johannesburg, from 17 to 21 December and from 3 to 7 January. Centurion will host the second Test from 26 to 30 December.

They will be part of the world Test championship.

The Test series will be followed by three one-day internationals and four T20 internationals, which will be shared between Cape Town and Paarl.

