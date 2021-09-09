South Africa to host India in end-of-year Test series with T20Is and ODIs to follow

Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith announced on Thursday that South Africa will welcome India during the 2020/2021 season in what he described as "a full tour" which will include three Test matches.
Smith was speaking at a televised launch of the forthcoming campaign.
Two Tests will be played in Johannesburg, from 17 to 21 December and from 3 to 7 January. Centurion will host the second Test from 26 to 30 December.
They will be part of the world Test championship.
The Test series will be followed by three one-day internationals and four T20 internationals, which will be shared between Cape Town and Paarl.
Temba Bavuma will lead a 15-man squad which CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said was "a new group of players, with new heroes to be made."
Bavuma's injury came during South Africa's 14-run defeat in the opening ODI on Thursday. He continued batting but only for a short time before retiring hurt.