Johannesburg: South Africa will play three Test matches against Pakistan and two against Sri Lanka during their 2018/19 summer, Cricket South Africa.

South Africa will also host a total of 13 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, who will tour South Africa for the first time since 2013/14, will play the prime holiday season Tests in December and January, with Centurion awarded the Test starting on 26 December and Cape Town the traditional New Year Test starting on 3 January.

The third Test will be in Johannesburg from 11 January.

Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Sri Lanka will play Tests in Durban and Port Elizabeth in February, to be followed by five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals at some of South Africa's smaller cricket venues.

Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said that the scheduled 13 one-day internationals during the season would enable the national team to fine tune their preparations for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Fixtures:

Zimbabwe in South Africa

30 September: First one-day international, Kimberley

3 October: Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

6 October: Third one-day international, Paarl

9 October: First Twenty20 international, East London

12 October: Second Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom

14 October: Third Twenty20 international, Benoni

Pakistan in South Africa

19-21 December: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

26-30 December: First Test, Centurion

3-7 January: Second Test, Cape Town

11-15 January: Third Test, Johannesburg

19 January: First one-day international, Port Elizabeth

22 January: Second one-day international, Durban

25 January: Third one-day international, Centurion

27 January: Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg

30 January: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

1 February: First Twenty20 International, Cape Town

3 February: Second Twenty20 International, Johannesburg

6 February: Third Twenty20 International, Centurion

Sri Lanka in South Africa

13-17 February: First Test, Durban

21-25 February 21-25: Second Test, Port Elizabeth

28 February 28: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

3 March 3: First one-day international, Johannesburg

6 March: Second one-day international, Centurion

10 March: Third one-day international, Durban

13 March: Fourth one-day international, Port Elizabeth

16 March: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

19 March: First Twenty20 international, Cape Town

22 March: Second Twenty20 international, Centurion

March 24: Third Twenty20 international, Johannesburg.