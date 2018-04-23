First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 20 Apr 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa to host 5 Tests, 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is in 2018/19 home season; Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to tour

South Africa will play three Test matches against Pakistan and two against Sri Lanka during their 2018/19 summer, Cricket South Africa.

AFP, April 23, 2018

Johannesburg: South Africa will play three Test matches against Pakistan and two against Sri Lanka during their 2018/19 summer, Cricket South Africa.

South Africa will also host a total of 13 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, who will tour South Africa for the first time since 2013/14, will play the prime holiday season Tests in December and January, with Centurion awarded the Test starting on 26 December and Cape Town the traditional New Year Test starting on 3 January.

South Africa will begin their 2018/19 home season hosting Zimbabwe for ODI and T20I series. Reuters

South Africa will begin their 2018/19 home season hosting Zimbabwe for ODI and T20I series. Reuters

The third Test will be in Johannesburg from 11 January.

Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Sri Lanka will play Tests in Durban and Port Elizabeth in February, to be followed by five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals at some of South Africa's smaller cricket venues.

Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said that the scheduled 13 one-day internationals during the season would enable the national team to fine tune their preparations for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Fixtures:

Zimbabwe in South Africa

30 September: First one-day international, Kimberley

3 October: Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

6 October: Third one-day international, Paarl

9 October: First Twenty20 international, East London

12 October: Second Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom

14 October: Third Twenty20 international, Benoni

Pakistan in South Africa

19-21 December: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

26-30 December: First Test, Centurion

3-7 January: Second Test, Cape Town

11-15 January: Third Test, Johannesburg

19 January: First one-day international, Port Elizabeth

22 January: Second one-day international, Durban

25 January: Third one-day international, Centurion

27 January: Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg

30 January: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

1 February: First Twenty20 International, Cape Town

3 February: Second Twenty20 International, Johannesburg

6 February: Third Twenty20 International, Centurion

Sri Lanka in South Africa

13-17 February: First Test, Durban

21-25 February 21-25: Second Test, Port Elizabeth

28 February 28: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

3 March 3: First one-day international, Johannesburg

6 March: Second one-day international, Centurion

10 March: Third one-day international, Durban

13 March: Fourth one-day international, Port Elizabeth

16 March: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

19 March: First Twenty20 international, Cape Town

22 March: Second Twenty20 international, Centurion

March 24: Third Twenty20 international, Johannesburg.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket South Africa #CSA #Johannesburg #ODI #Pakistan #South Africa #South Africa's 2018/19 #SportsTracker #Sri Lanka #t20 #Test

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Punjab
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 5 1 4 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match