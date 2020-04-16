First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi hails bowling coach Charles Langeveldt impact for return to form

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi has hailed the impact of bowling coach Charl Langeveldt following a stunning return to form in limited overs series against England and Australia at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Reuters, Apr 16, 2020 16:39:29 IST

Cape Town: South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi has hailed the impact of bowling coach Charl Langeveldt following a stunning return to form in limited overs series against England and Australia at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Ngidi returned from eight months on the sidelines to take 12 wickets at an average of 16.08 in four One-Day Internationals, and 13 wickets at 18.87 each in six Twenty20 matches as he proved South Africa’s most potent seamer.

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi hails bowling coach Charles Langeveldt impact for return to form

File image of Lungi Ngidi (L). AP

That included defending seven runs off the final over to beat England in a 20-over game in London, and career-best figures of 6-58 in the ODI series against Australia as South Africa completed a 3-0 sweep.

Ngidi credits former international Langeveldt with his return to form, after the latter was appointed to assist head coach Mark Boucher in December.

“He is very supportive, he encourages me to play the way I think, so as a bowler I feel really comfortable with executing my plans,” Ngidi said in audio released by Cricket South Africa on Thursday.

“I never feel as though he will not agree with what I am saying. He has been there before, he has been in situations where you have the ball and you have to deviate from the game-plan.

“He has got a lot of knowledge, and was a very skillful bowler. It has helped my cricket a lot.”

Despite his success, Ngidi feels he still has a lot more work to do to hit his best form.

“I would rate it (the season) at about a six (out of 10). It was good, but to me it was still not good enough. There were a few games I could have gone for less runs,” he said.

“I did pick up a few wickets, but it is not the finished product. I still feel I can deliver a whole lot more and be a whole lot better.”

Ngidi was one of four players ordered to attend a special CSA conditioning camp in January.

South Africa are due to tour Sri Lanka for a limited overs series in June, though that is looking increasingly unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 16:39:29 IST

Tags : Australia, Charles Langeveldt, Cricker, England, Lungi Ngidi, Mark Boucher, South Africa, Sports

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all