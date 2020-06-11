First Cricket
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn says three break-in attempts have been made at his house amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Steyn had announced his retirement from Tests last year to focus on limited-overs cricket. He took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at 22.95.

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2020 19:48:34 IST

South Africa fast bowling great Dale Steyn has said that three break-in attempts have been made at his house since Friday amid the coronavirus enforced lockdown and one such incident scared "the hell out of" his mother.

File image of Dale Steyn. Reuters

"3 attempted break-ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home," tweeted Steyn on Tuesday night.

There has been a rise in crime rates in South Africa since the start of level 3 lockdown which was enforced in the country on 1 June.

The 36-year-old pacer had announced his retirement from Tests last year to focus on limited-overs cricket. He took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at 22.95.

In ODIs and T20s, he has captured 196 and 64 wickets respectively.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 19:48:34 IST

