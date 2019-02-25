South Africa legend AB de Villiers signs with Middlesex ahead of T20 Blast 2019
AB de Villiers has signed to play for English county side Middlesex in the Twenty20 Blast, the club announced on Monday.
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs MALW Thailand Women beat Malaysia Women by 87 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 26 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW vs MALW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs NEPW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs UAEW - Feb 27th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi should remember despite Kargil win, BJP didn't sweep 1999 polls; Pulwama sympathy may not turn into votes
-
Deletion of 30 lakh voter names in Telangana: ECI violated norms, used state surveillance data to decide who votes, says NGO Swecha
-
By washing feet of sanitation workers, Narendra Modi delivers message of inclusivity as well as blow to Opposition's politics
-
If Oscars cared about diversity, Black Panther or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should have won Best Picture
-
GST on real estate reduced: Sales growth depends on whether buyers are comfortable with under-construction homes
-
Donald Trump to delay planned tariff increase on Chinese exports after 'substantial progress' in trade talks with Beijing
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary cuts out the noise to claim Tokyo Olympics quota with world record score
-
Louvre Abu Dhabi: New addition to UAE's art world presents connections between cultures
-
The Registry of Sarees is generating new interest in the garment through documentation, combining traditions
-
News18RisingIndia: ब्राह्मण नहीं, ब्राह्मणवाद के खिलाफ हूं- बाबा रामदेव
-
News18 Rising India Live: स्पाइसजेट के को-फाउंडर बोले, 'GST के दायरे में लाई जाएं फ्लाइट की टिकटें'
-
अशोक चक्रधर के घर चोरी: आखिर अपराधी को क्यों नहीं पकड़ रही दिल्ली पुलिस
-
कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा- दलित होने के कारण नहीं बन सका सीएम
-
Pakistan Diary: पुलवामा पर ट्रंप का बयान पाकिस्तान की जीत है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
London: AB de Villiers has signed to play for English county side Middlesex in the Twenty20 Blast, the club announced on Monday.
File image of AB de Villiers. Reuters
The South African batsman is a second significant marquee signing for head coach Stuart Law, following the announcement that Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will join his squad for the T20 campaign.
De Villiers, 35, is available to play in the first seven rounds and, if necessary, will return for the latter stages of the tournament.
The batsman has played in every Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008, scoring almost 4,000 runs at an average of just under 40.
"I have always wanted to play county cricket, and I am very much looking forward to joining Middlesex," he said. "Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege."
Law said: "It's exciting for all here at Middlesex to announce the arrival of AB de Villiers for the T20 Blast this season.
"It's a great opportunity for some of our younger players to pick the brain of one of the best players to have graced the game of cricket and for the support staff to work with him as well."
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2019 18:38:15 IST
Also See
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to represent Middlesex in T20 Blast
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Resolute Dale Steyn sets off to achieve two more goals while fighting growing age and selection policy
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera's Durban epic hailed as 'greatest innings by a Sri Lankan ever' on Twitter