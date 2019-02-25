First Cricket
South Africa legend AB de Villiers signs with Middlesex ahead of T20 Blast 2019

AB de Villiers has signed to play for English county side Middlesex in the Twenty20 Blast, the club announced on Monday.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 25, 2019 18:38:15 IST

London: AB de Villiers has signed to play for English county side Middlesex in the Twenty20 Blast, the club announced on Monday.

File image of AB de Villiers. Reuters

File image of AB de Villiers. Reuters

The South African batsman is a second significant marquee signing for head coach Stuart Law, following the announcement that Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will join his squad for the T20 campaign.

De Villiers, 35, is available to play in the first seven rounds and, if necessary, will return for the latter stages of the tournament.

The batsman has played in every Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008, scoring almost 4,000 runs at an average of just under 40.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket, and I am very much looking forward to joining Middlesex," he said. "Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege."

Law said: "It's exciting for all here at Middlesex to announce the arrival of AB de Villiers for the T20 Blast this season.

"It's a great opportunity for some of our younger players to pick the brain of one of the best players to have graced the game of cricket and for the support staff to work with him as well."

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 18:38:15 IST

