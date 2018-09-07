South Africa legend AB de Villiers set to play in Pakistan Super League 2019
De Villiers said, "Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years."
Lahore: South African legend AB de Villiers signs to play in Pakistan Super League for the 2019 season.
De Villiers, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, brings a stellar record with him. With more than 20,000 international runs to his name, de Villiers is, arguably, one of the greatest modern-day cricketers to have played the game.
“Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years,” said de Villiers in a video message announcing his signing with PSL.
A supremely athletic fielder and a batsman who can play shots in all possible directions, de Villiers will be one of the star attractions at this year’s PSL Player Draft.
In his video message, the former South African captain also thanked Pakistani cricket fans for their support.
“PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about and I look forward to being on the field once again,” added de Villiers.
Ehsan Mani, Chairman PCB, welcomed AB de Villiers to PSL. “We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani. “He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”
PSL season four to begin in February 2019.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2018
