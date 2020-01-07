- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL Match Abandoned
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 7th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 8th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cape Town: South Africa have come out in support of four-day Test matches, refuting reports that said they would oppose the plan.
South Africa routed Zimbabwe inside two-days, registering a massive win in the four-day Test in 2017. AFP
The International Cricket Council is set to discuss the idea of making Tests four-day games to ease a crammed international calendar and reduce player workload.
England have said they will support the idea after 2023 while Australia are to give serious consideration to the plan.
Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper reported that South Africa would oppose the idea, despite the country becoming the first to host a four-day Test when they played Zimbabwe in 2017.
“In view of an unsourced and misleading report in the media this morning, please be advised that it is Cricket South Africa’s official policy to support four-day Test match cricket,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.
“We, in fact, hosted the first official four-day Test match between ourselves and Zimbabwe a couple of years ago.”
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings midway through day two of that Test in Port Elizabeth.
The powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to offer an opinion, but India captain Virat Kohli said he was totally against the plan.
“I am not a fan,” Kohli told reporters. “I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests, I mean where do you end?
“Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing. I don’t endorse that at all.”
Updated Date:
Jan 07, 2020 15:30:12 IST
