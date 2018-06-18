South Africa include spin rivals Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj for limited-overs fixtures in Sri Lanka tour
Spin rivals Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were both included on Monday in South Africa’s squad for a five-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka starting next month.
Agence France-Presse,
June 18, 2018
Johannesburg: Spin rivals Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were both included on Monday in South Africa’s squad for a five-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka starting next month.
But there was no place for fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, although selection convener Linda Zondi said both could be contenders for a place in South Africa’s squad for the Cricket World Cup in England next year.
File image of Tabraiz Shamsi. AFP
"We are looking to broaden our talent pool," said Zondi. "Conditions in England are likely to be very different from those in Sri Lanka. We will be trying a lot of combinations before the World Cup."
Imran Tahir, South Africa’s leading one-day spinner, was not included for the Sri Lanka series but Zondi said this was because the selectors wanted to see left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi and orthodox left-armer Maharaj in action "so that we can get a clearer picture as to who our second-best spinner is."
Both Shamsi and Test regular Maharaj were named last week in South Africa’s squad for two Test matches, which will precede the one-day series.
The one-day squad includes opening batsman Reeza Hendricks and fast bowler Junior Dala, who have both played in Twenty20 internationals but not in one-day internationals. All-rounder Chris Morris was not available because of injury.
The same squad will do duty for a one-off Twenty20 international at the end of the tour.
South African squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Fixtures:
7-8 July, Warm-up match, Colombo
12-16 July, First Test, Galle
20-24 July, Second Test, Colombo
26 July, One-day warm-up match, venue to be confirmed
29 July, First one-day international, Dambulla
1 August, Second one-day international, Dambulla
5 August, Third one-day international, Kandy
8 August, Fourth one-day international, Kandy
12 August, Fifth one-day international, Colombo
14 August, Only Twenty20 international, Colombo
Updated Date:
Jun 18, 2018
