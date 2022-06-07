South Africa captain Temba Bavuma lauds Indian star ahead of T20I series

The Indian selectors have rewarded a number of players with a spot in the squad after impressive outings in the IPL. One of the most exciting faces in the squad is pacer Umran Malik who made head turns with his express pace this season. Umran was one of the star performers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and if he makes a debut for India in the upcoming series, it will certainly make fans and pundits sit up and take notice.

Umran Malik picked up 22 wickets for SRH in 14 matches and is a bowler in form. With the regular suspects being rested for this series, we could well see India go in with new faces to shoulder the bowling responsibilities.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma spoke about Malik in the press-conference and said that the bowler was as an "exciting bowling prospect" and that no batter fancies facing a bloke who keeps delivering balls at over 150 kmph.

“Umran Malik is an exciting pace bowling prospect for the Indian team. IPL has been great for the Indian team as they are able to unearth all these fast bowling options,” Bavuma stated.

He went on to add that despite the fact that South African batters face quality fast-bowling all their lives, no one feels comfortable batting against a 150 kmph ball.

The right-hander wished Umran the best of luck for his international career. “We also got guys who can bowl 150 kmph. So we have that weaponry in our arsenal. But Umran Malik is a special talent for Team India and I hope that he could emulate his IPL performance in international cricket,” Bavuma further added.

India have rested their senior players in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul will lead this rather inexperienced side. The first match of this series will be played in Delhi on 9 June.